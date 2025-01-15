Economic and financial consulting
Who Are FTI?
FTI Consulting is the world's leading expert-driven consulting firm. Over the last 40 years, FTI Consulting experts have served as the trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies and the world's leading law and private equity firms when they are facing their greatest opportunities and challenges. Our strong performance and continued success are a direct reflection of the ambition, energy, and commitment of our talented professionals across the globe to make a positive impact for our clients and communities.
At FTI Consulting, you'll be inspired and empowered to make an impact on headline matters that change history. Working side by side with the world's leading experts in your field, you'll be surrounded by an open collaborative culture that embraces diversity, recognition, professional development and most importantly, you.
About Economic and Financial Consulting (EFC)
In FTI Consulting's Economic and Financial Consulting (EFC) practice, we help our clients navigate legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings while supporting strategic decision making and public policy debates around the world. Delivering incisive interpretation of complex economic issues has made us a global leader in this field. Our team includes economists, accountants, valuation professionals, MBAs and econometricians.
Our economists, accountants and finance experts draw on a diverse set of skills to answer a wide range of economic and financial questions, often in the context of legal disputes.
We work on varied and challenging assignments across a wide spectrum of industries. We work with international law firms, global conglomerates and FTSE 100 companies, governments and regulators.
We have significant expertise in the valuation of businesses, intellectual property, financial products, and other assets. We are the leading firm in the provision of expert evidence on valuation issues and the quantification of economic losses before courts and tribunals all around the world. We also provide valuation services for commercial, reporting, and regulatory purposes, for example, in the context of licensing, investment appraisal, fiscal valuation, and transfer pricing.
What You'll Do
As a Consultant you will have the opportunity to apply your intellect and skills to a diverse range of economic, valuation and business issues. You will play a key role in our projects, working in small teams to carry out industry, market, and quantitative analysis, and to report our findings in a clear, concise, and structured way.
Examples of some of our recent projects include:
Quantifying the effect of regulatory changes in the solar power industry:
• We were engaged by a number of investors in solar power plants to assess the economic justification for changes to regulatory regimes that defined how their facilities were paid, and to quantify the impact of the changes on the value of their investments in those facilities.
Valuation of an online gaming business:
• On behalf of a panel of banks we valued a minority interest in a global online gaming business as part of the restructuring of its owner, an insolvent investment fund.
Quantifying losses following the forced sale of a vineyard and wine production company:
• We were engaged by the owners of a vineyard and wine production company to assess the loss of value after they were forced to sell their business due to fraud. Our work included considering how the business would have performed if the fraud had never occurred.
How You'll Grow
Our practice is growing quickly, and it is an exciting time to join us. We work on fascinating projects across many different industries and in situations that matter greatly to our clients.
We offer a competitive and attractive rewards package, excellent training and development, opportunities to work abroad, and a supportive and friendly environment that will help you to achieve your potential. The skills and experience you will develop with us will stand you in good stead for the rest of your career.
What You Will Need to Succeed
• have strong analytical skills and relish problem-solving;
• are passionate about professional development and the development of those around them;
• can communicate effectively, both orally and in writing;
• are collaborative and have good project and people management skills; and
• are able to conduct research in an effective way, both independently and as part of a team.
Basic Qualifications and Experience
• Quantitative related degree from a university with a reputation for excellence in the subject in question;
• ACA, CFA, or other relevant qualification in finance or economics;
• 4+ years of post-graduation professional experience;
• Sound understanding of valuation methods and experience using models such as Discounted Cash Flow (DCF);
• Experience of leading small project teams and mentoring less experienced colleagues.
Total Wellbeing
Our goal is to support the wellbeing of you and your families-physically, emotionally, and financially. We offer market competitive benefits, including professional development programme, wellness, recognition, community volunteering initiatives, and flexible/hybrid working arrangements.
FTI Consulting is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, protected veteran status, religion, physical or mental disability, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, or any other basis protected by law, ordinance, or regulation.
