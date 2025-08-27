DTC Merchandise Manager
2025-08-27
Join us on an exciting growth journey!
We are now looking for a DTC Merchandise Manager to take full ownership of our Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) assortment. This is a key role in ensuring that our premium outdoor products are curated, presented, and sold in a way that reflects our brand values while driving profitable growth across our retail stores, outlets, and e-commerce.
You will work cross-functionally with Product, Wholesale, Marketing, Retail, and E-commerce to deliver the right products, in the right place, at the right time - creating an inspiring brand experience that resonates with our consumers and strengthens our position as a leading premium outdoor brand.
Your Responsibilities
Assortment & Commercial Strategy
Own the DTC assortment strategy and ensure a premium, consumer-relevant product offer across all channels.
Influence assortment development together with Product and Wholesale, using historical data, retail insights, and market trends.
Ensure customer-centric assortment planning by leveraging consumer insights, preferences, and loyalty data.
Develop and manage the commercial calendar, setting seasonal and tactical sales campaigns in close collaboration with Marketing.
Provide feedback to Marketing during the planning phase on themes, categories, colors, and items, as well as GTM timing.
Support product entry and introduction strategies for different categories together with Wholesale.
Pricing, Stock & Buying Management
Lead pricing and markdown strategies to balance profitability with premium brand positioning.
Manage Open-to-Buy and stock levels to ensure balanced investments and healthy inventory.
Forecast and allocate inventory to DTC channels, securing product availability where and when needed.
Optimize stock flows between stores, outlets, e-commerce, and wholesale warehouses to maximize profitable sales.
Sales & Performance Management
Monitor sales and profitability across all DTC channels and act in-season to optimize performance.
Review category and product performance (e.g., footwear, apparel, hardware) to refine assortment mix.
Conduct competitor and market analysis to keep the DTC offer relevant and competitive.
Channel & Execution Excellence
Partner with E-commerce to optimize online merchandising and conversion.
Collaborate with Retail and Visual Merchandising to secure premium product presentation in stores.
Manage the full product lifecycle, from launch to end-of-life.
Guarantee product availability, content readiness, and execution across all DTC touchpoints.
Drive omnichannel alignment to ensure a consistent brand experience.
Assess and suggest systems and solutions to improve accuracy, speed, and scalability of processes.
Insights & Reporting
Deliver regular reporting on sales, inventory, and campaign performance.
Share actionable insights to influence planning, assortment, and go-to-market strategies.
Skills & Requirements
Strong commercial mindset with proven experience in merchandising, assortment planning, or buying within retail/e-commerce (3-5 years).
Genuine passion for outdoor products, consumer experience, and premium brand building.
Analytical and data-driven, with confidence working with forecasts, sales metrics, and financial targets.
Highly structured, with excellent planning skills - able to manage timelines, dependencies, stakeholders, and deadlines.
Experienced collaborator, able to influence across Product, Marketing, Retail, and Wholesale.
Organized and hands-on, thriving in a fast-paced environment with multiple priorities.
You also embody our core values:
Consumer First - putting consumers at the center of decisions.
Innovative - seeking new ways of working and improving results.
Performance Driven - committed to excellence and results.
Collaborative - supporting colleagues and driving cross-functional success.
Responsible - acting with ownership, integrity, and transparency.
In this role, you'll play a key part in shaping the consumer experience across our DTC channels and driving commercial success for the brand. This position requires a strong understanding of the outdoor industry, consumer behaviour, and retail dynamics.
Does this feel like your next exciting step in your career? To apply, please include your CV and take a moment to answer a few short screening questions. We review applications continuously, so don't wait, send yours whenever you're ready to take the leap.
