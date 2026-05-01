DSP Engineer
JNT Telecom AB / Elektronikjobb / Lidingö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lidingö
2026-05-01
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JNT Telecom AB i Lidingö
, Stockholm
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Senior DSP Engineer
Stockholm, SWEDEN
Full-time or Freelance | 5+ years experience
JNT is a small, highly specialized in critical communcation based in Sweden.
We're looking for an experienced Senior DSP Engineer to join our team and work on real
audio challenges with real customers. If you enjoy diving deep into algorithms, optimizing
code for embedded systems, and collaborating closely with engineers building consumer
products, you'll feel right at home.
What You'll Be Working On
• Designing and implementing DSP algorithms for audio processing
• Working with ANC, AEC, beamforming, noise reduction, and related technologies
• Optimizing algorithms for embedded, real-time platforms (e.g. STM32H7, STM32F4,
NXP RT600, NXP i.MX93)
• Collaborating with stak holders and other development teams
• Contributing technical insight and leadership to DSP-heavy projects
Requirements
• Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Acoustics, or a related
field
• 5+ years of experience developing DSP algorithms
• Strong C programming skills for embedded systems
• Proficiency with MATLAB and/or Python
• Hands-on experience with real-time audio processing
• Solid understanding of audio algorithms (ANC, AEC, beamforming, noise reduction)
• Clear and professional communication skills in English
• Ability to handle confidential customer IP with discretion and professionalism
Nice to Have
• Experience with STM32H7 & STM32F4
• Experience with NXP RT600 & NXP i.MX93
• Experience with Qualcomm Bluetooth platforms (QCC / S7)
• Experience with Cadence HiFi DSP or ARM Cortex-M processors
• Background in consumer electronics audio products
Work Location
Our preference is for candidates to work at our Stockholm office. We are also open to remote
work within EU or the UK for the right candidate. Freelance arrangements are also possible
if the fit is right.
What We Offer
• A flexible, engineering-first workplace
• Offices in central Stockholm with easy access to public transport
• Deep involvement in real customer projects with meaningful, tangible deliverables
• Access to cutting-edge embedded and DSP technologies
• Opportunities for both technical and professional growth
As a small company, we offer significant freedom to shape your role, influence technical
decisions, and see the real-world impact of your work.
A Note on Diversity
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds. We hire based on skills, curiosity, and a passion for audio technology nothing else. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31
E-post: jan@jnt.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "passion for audio". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare JNT Telecom AB
(org.nr 559167-6035)
Lejonvägen 14 (visa karta
)
181 32 LIDINGÖ Jobbnummer
9887068