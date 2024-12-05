Drupal developer
Happiness is looking for an experienced Drupal Developer for a full-time position in Stockholm. Do you want to be part of a specialist open source web development company and work in a team with deep technical expertise and a strong focus on quality? Then this could be for you!
About the position
As a Drupal Developer at Happiness, you will work on developing and maintaining web solutions based on Drupal for a variety of clients and projects. We are looking for you who are driven and have the ability to work independently as well as in a team, with a passion for creating user-friendly, secure and scalable websites.
Qualifications
Master's degree in engineering.
At least 5 years of documented experience working with Drupal development.
Experience working with Swedish government websites is an advantage.
Strong knowledge of PHP, MySQL, HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Ability to work in a structured way and have a solution-oriented approach.
What we offer
A workplace in a nice office in central Stockholm.
A creative and inclusive work environment where you are given the opportunity to further develop your skills.
Work in a company with a clear specialization in open source.
Does this sound interesting? Read more about us at happiness.se and send in your application as soon as possible. Welcome to Happiness!
