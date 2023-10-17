Drug Product Delivery Operator at AstraZeneca
2023-10-17
We are seeking 2 Drug Product Delivery Operators to AstraZeneca in Gothenburg!
Join AstraZeneca and apply your expertise in a company that are following the science and turn ideas into life changing medicines. We have an exciting opportunity for talented Drug Product Delivery Operators to be based in Gothenburg.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a 1 year consulting assignment, with an expected start date of December 1st ,with very good chances of extension. You will be employed by TNG throughout the assignment. We are currently looking for 2 Drug Product Delivery Operators.
At AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity
Your Responsibilities
The role holder will contribute to the DPD organization applying their expertise in the complex and regulated GMP environment. The work is focused on being flexible and operational within at least two skills.
As a DPD operator you will:
* Perform and document all the operational work according to written procedures.
* Be engaged in the development and improvement of internal processes and manage deviations.
* Be responsible for writing of GMP and SHE procedures within own skill areas and will be responsible for related training and compliance activities.
* Maintain defined facilities or equipment according to GMP standards and be proactive to contribute to projects/activities through applying specialist knowledge within appropriate areas.
Material Management & Distribution responsibilities example:
* Preparing documentation, receiving and packing of investigational medicinal products to clinical trials. Being the main point of contact when it comes to distribution questions for a number of studies.
Pack & Label responsibilities example:
* Handling batch documentation, primary pack(tablets or capsules in bottles) and secondary pack(labeling of bottles, devices and vials). Being responsible for equipment (manual and automated) including instructions, training, qualification etc.
The Bigger Picture
Drug Product Delivery (DPD) within Pharmaceutical Technology & Development is the sole internal AstraZeneca department that packs, labels and distributes investigational medicinal products to clinical trial patients. We support launched, pre-launched and products under development within all our therapeutic areas. We work in a fast paced environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials.
The DPD Operator role will be a flexible role within Drug Product Deliveries three operational skill areas, Material Management, Pack Label and Distribution. We work in an environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials. To complement our existing team, candidates with the following experiences is of interest:
* Distribution experience from a complex supply chain organization
* Knowledge / expertise in working with automated/semi-automated equipment in an operational environment
* Drug Product Knowledge including management of Item/article and lot/batch management to ensure traceability on items/articles in a patient kit including a drug product, packaging material and patient labels from the pharmaceutical industry
Our Expectations
* BSc/MSc in chemistry/pharmacy/engineering or equivalent experience. Preferably 2 years experience within pharmaceutical development
* Demonstrated ability to work with teams in a culturally diverse, complex and changing environment most internally but to some extent externally
* Curious and innovative mindset with problem solving ability - resolve issues with minimal guidance
* Good written and verbal English communication and understanding
