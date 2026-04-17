Documentation Coordinator
Avaron AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Boden Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Boden
2026-04-17
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Boden
, Luleå
, Umeå
, Mark
, Sundsvall
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will play a key role in bringing projects to a successful close by making sure final documentation is complete, accurate, and ready for handover. This assignment focuses on coordinating technical, quality, and project documentation so it meets contractual, regulatory, and internal requirements.
You will work in a project environment where many stakeholders contribute to the final delivery, from engineering and quality to procurement, construction, contractors, and suppliers. The role is central to creating structure, reducing risk, and ensuring that nothing critical is missing when documentation is handed over. It is an interesting opportunity for you who enjoy coordination, quality, and working close to the final delivery of complex projects.
Job DescriptionYou will coordinate the collection and consolidation of final project documentation, including technical files, certificates, drawings, and reports.
You will make sure documentation aligns with project specifications, contractual requirements, and relevant regulatory standards.
You will manage document control activities connected to final handover documentation.
You will track documentation status and follow up with internal teams, contractors, and suppliers to close gaps and keep delivery moving forward.
You will review documentation for completeness, accuracy, and formatting compliance before handover.
You will maintain structured, traceable records in the document management system.
You will prepare and deliver final documentation packages to stakeholders.
You will collaborate closely with engineering, quality, procurement, and construction teams.
You will identify risks linked to missing or delayed documentation and escalate issues proactively.
RequirementsBachelor's degree in Engineering, Project Management, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
Proven experience in document control, project coordination, or quality documentation.
Strong understanding of document management systems and related processes.
Good knowledge of project lifecycles and handover requirements.
Experience working with contractors and multidisciplinary teams.
Proficiency in document management tools and MS Office.
A structured way of working with strong attention to detail and quality.
The ability to manage multiple deadlines and priorities in parallel.
Nice to haveExperience from industrial projects.
Experience from construction projects.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7593449-1953934". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Boden Central Station (visa karta
)
961 61 BODEN Jobbnummer
9862358