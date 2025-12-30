Document Trademarks Associate
2025-12-30
Main Responsibilities:
• Manage, monitor and verify legal documents generated by the intellectual property title renewal process.
• Respond to customer and supplier requests within the deadlines set by our operational processes.
• Highlight potential management risks and, in collaboration with your manager, implement the necessary corrections to ensure that these risks do not materialise.
• Participate in the development of tools for managing our trademark portfolios.
• Provide monthly activity reports.
Candidate profile:
• Successful experience in a similar position
• Two years of higher education
• Fluent English
• Attention to detail and organisational skills
• Excellent communication skills
• Analytical and problem-solving skills
• Independent and able to effectively manage the deadlines imposed by our operational processes
• Motivated by a fast-paced environment where teamwork is a priority
• Good knowledge of Microsoft Office, Word and Excel.
