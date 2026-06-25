Doctoral student in Nonlinear Power-Efficient Transmit Array Architecture
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-25
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Current transmitters are limited in terms of their bandwidth, energy efficiency and linearity. In this research project you will work on the intersectional area of antenna design, circuit design and signal processing to investigate novel nonlinear multi-antenna transmitters that overcome these limitations. By utilizing antenna mutual coupling for effective amplitude modulation – a shift from the traditional view that considers it detrimental – you will overcome existing limitations in frequency, efficiency, power, and linearity, thereby fostering sustainable digital transformation.
About us
The position is hosted by https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/mc2/research/microwave-electronics/
at https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/mc2/
where the you will have access to several commercial state-of-the art MMIC foundry processes and world-class measurement infrastructure allowing for a successful completion of this research project. At the Microwave Electronics laboratory currently 5 students pursue their Ph.D. in a similar area, which plenty of opportunity to collaborate and learn from and with peers.
About the research project
You will work in a complementary team to investigate a new transmitter topology. Your responsibility will be to design microwave components such as power amplifiers and antenna arrays but also derive the theory how to feed the individual amplifiers for the most energy efficient transmission in a certain direction. The goal is to develop a new scalable transmitter architecture that embraces mutual antenna coupling as a means of load modulation - allowing neighboring elements to efficiently create modulated signals similar to classical Chireix outphasing, but using the antenna aperture as combining element. The position is hosted at the department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience where you will haveaccess to state of the art microwave measurement facilities at the Kollberg lab. The project is supported by collaboration agreements with semiconductor manufacturers that allow fabrication in CMOS, GaAs and GaN processes.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree* corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in Electrical Engineering, Communication Engineering, Engineering Physics, Computer Engineering or similar, with a strong background in electronic circuit design.
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
You are able to take responsibility, show initiative, and work independently when needed. At the same time, you are a strong team player and enjoy collaborating across disciplines. You have the ability to communicate and disseminate research results effectively to different audiences, including academia, industry, and society.
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
Experience in the design of integrated and high-frequency circuits as well as antennas is meritorious
Specialization in wireless and/or wireless communication systems engineering and/or analog circuit design
Advanced courses in microwave circuit design
Advanced courses in signal processing
Experience with Cadence Virtuoso, MWO, Keysight ADS, SPICE, Matlab.
Experience with high frequency RF and measurement equipment
Experience in building RF and microwave systems
Experience in microwave and millimeter wave integrated circuit design
Experience with digital signal processing.
What you will do
Your major responsibilities as Doctoral student is to pursue your own doctoral studies, including both coursework and research. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally at international conferences and in writing (publishing in highly ranked journals). In addition, the position will normally include 20% departmental work, mostly teaching duties. The employment is limited to a maximum of five years.
Contract terms
The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position up to five years.
A starting salary of 35,725 SEK per month (valid from May 1, 2026).
Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/
and our https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
for employees.
A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of https://www.goteborg.com/en.
Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/organisation-and-governance/equality/genie-gender-initiative-for-excellence/.
We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers https://www.chalmers.se/en/research/we-train-new-researchers/about-doctoral-studies/.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
A brief introduction about yourself.
A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than August 16th 2026 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9978432