Doctoral student
Doctoral Student in Catalytic Covalent Organic Frameworks (COFs) Based on Macrocyclic Cores
This position offers an opportunity to take part in advanced research on the design and synthesis of covalent organic frameworks (COFs). You will work in a dynamic academic environment where chemistry and materials science meet to explore new functional materials with potential for future applications in catalysis and molecular design.
The recent Nobel Prize in Chemistry (2025) awarded to the field of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) has highlighted the value of reticular chemistry, the art of linking molecular building blocks into extended, crystalline networks with designed functionality. As another important member in this field, COFs are constructed from light elements (C, H, O, N, B, etc.) through strong covalent linkages, leading to materials with exceptional chemical stability, low density, and tunable electronic properties. This doctoral student position will make you part of this interesting research field.
About us
The Yang Group is a materials science-based research team in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, which has established academic strengths in the field of fundamental and applied research within chemistry and chemical engineering. The research activities will be conducted in the Division of Chemistry and Biochemistry, where we pursue high-standard scientific research in organic/medicinal chemistry, theoretical chemistry, biophysical chemistry, optical spectroscopy, nanotechnology, analytical chemistry and energy/electron transfer reactions. The span of potential applications is extremely wide: from life sciences to materials sciences.
The research in Yang group focuses on framework materials, such as covalent organic frameworks (COFs). By combining chemistry and engineering strategies, we develop functional frameworks with versatile built-in nanochannels for various applications.
About the research project
This project will focus on the design and synthesis of novel macrocyclic cores and their use as building blocks for constructing functional COFs. By carefully tailoring the geometry, electronic properties, and chemical functionality of these macrocycles, the project aims to develop COFs with precise pore architectures, enhanced stability, and optimized performance for transport and catalytic applications.
Who we are looking for
•
Strong interest in scientific research
•
Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in organic chemistry or similar. For students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted
•
Good communication skills
•
Good written and spoken English
What you will do
•
Pursue the doctoral studies by developing your concept about framework materials, skills for materials synthesis and characterizations, and ability to produce new knowledge of your expertise
•
Teach at Chalmers' undergraduate level
•
Synthesize macrocyclic building blocks and use them to construct framework materials
•
Participate in academic communication, in form of workshops, conferences, and publication in scientific journals
Contract terms
• The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
• The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position up to five years.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
Application deadline: 10 December, 2025
Contact information
For questions about the position, please contact:
Assistant Professor Yizhou Yang
Email: yizhouy@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 76 327 7384
HR Partner Jenny Hörlyk
Email: jenny.horlyk@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 31 772 6974
Professor Marcus Wilhelmsson
Email: marcus.wilhelmsson@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 31 772 3051
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
