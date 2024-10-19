Dispatcher/Biltestkoordinator - GoGoGo Sweden
2024-10-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Malmö
About GoGoGo......
Car Mobility Management is our greatest love and passion. We carry 13+ years of experience which has given us countless sleepless nights as well as numerous halleluja moments. Mobility Management is easy - the customer should simply have the best product that works beyond their expectations. Easy for the customer but very challenging for us operating behind the scenes. Our office-sitting Dispatchers work on all levels with logistics, planning and tasks whereas our dynamic Drivers are out performing in all weather and conditions.
About the role:
A Dispatcher/ Car test coordinator The testing of the cars takes place independently and you will have to take great responsibility, because your assessment is the basis of our customers' confidence, This work also operational management (Wash & Clean, Vehicle Inspection, Tyre Change and Car Delivery) as well as hands-on services (decontamination, decal application/removal). You are also responsible to document all defects in cars and their up gradation with team of engineers and technicians.
Main duties and responsibilities:
• Manage car maintenance and services through Back Office platforms.
• Staff co-ordination and close contact with the team
• Customer contact, problem solving and follow up.
• Proactively collaborate with project management, logistics and sales
• On-site operations - helping the team in all services.
• Various jobs signed by the manager.
Required skills, qualifications and experience
• Experience with fleet management and familiar with fleet operations.
• Fluent spoken and written skills in English. Any Swedish skills are a bonus.
• Driving license with good driving skills.
• Team player with hands-on job mentality.
• Working knowledge of Microsoft office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
• Ability to prioritize workloads and manage the variation of tasks and people.
• Highly motivated and confident with a high level of accuracy.
We offer:
• Competitive salary.
• 25 days annual leave + additional holidays.
• Phone/Laptop allowance.
• Teambuilding events (together with a fantastic team!)
• An exciting opportunity to develop a career in a creative environment
Quick details:
Working times - 06:00 - 14:30 (variations can be discussed)
Location - Our office and mobility HUB is located in Central Göteborg
Start Date - Now! We are currently recruiting and will begin training asap.
Send in your CV or cover letter to hello@gogogo.se
and we'll be in touch as soon as we can.
Öppen för alla
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03
E-post: hello@gogogo.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "GOGOGO24". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GoGoGo AB
(org.nr 559086-5993), https://www.gogogo.se/
Bergslagsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8966179