Director, Sales Order & Planning
2023-09-27
Do you have a passion to drive the sales demand process in Volvo Trucks South & West Europe?
Are you a person with a business focus and commercial drive? Someone who loves to work closely with colleagues, in cross-functional teams? Then, this job might be the one for you!
We are looking for a professional who feels motivated to be part of a fast-paced and rapidly changing environment. Someone inspired by securing a well-balanced volume planning, and naturally good at communication and building relationships based on trust and respect.
If you recognize yourself, please continue to read, as we would love to connect with you!
Scope
The function Trucks Sales & Marketing is part of Volvo Trucks South & West Europe (ESW) within Volvo Trucks. You will report to Mike Corcoran, VP Truck Sales & Marketing ESW.
Your mission:
Your mission is to drive the demand process for new trucks and secure the best possible production program and utilization within our sales area and to secure an optimized order and delivery process from a new truck volume perspective.
Key responsibilities:
Responsible for sales demand process
Prioritize and distribute available capacity between markets
Review market performance on new trucks sales, e.g. Quote activity, Order intake, Inventory, Fill rate, Market share and Pipeline of new trucks and encourage advancement
Support the Sales Area Management with insights and be part of decision making regarding volume issues
Head and drive the logistic network within the sales area
Long-term volume forecasts
Consolidate volume planning (sync production program, market share, invoicing etc)
Secure adequate reporting (e.g. Quote activity, order intake, inventory, production program, market share) within the logistic area for both markets and sales area management
Support Sales Area business control with input for accurate forecasting
Close co-operation with the Truck Sales Management organization
Critical competences for the position:
University degree in business, engineering, or equivalent experience
Knowledge of demand planning and S&OP process is an advantage
Knowledge of the Order and Delivery process at Volvo Trucks is an advantage
Goal and business result oriented
product knowledge
Strategic mindset
Curious and innovative and at the same time service minded
Excellent communication and inter relational skills
Analytical skills
High level of knowledge in English
For more information please contact:
Mike Corcoran, VP Truck Sales & Marketing +44 799 347367
Johannes Pastoor, VP People & Culture +46 73 9021 404
