Director of Sales Tools and Technologies
2025-04-25
Are you our new Director of Sales Tools and Technologies that will lead our department responsible for developing and maintaining critical systems that support our global sales processes?
Your future team
The team you will oversee consists of approximately 30 professionals located worldwide, organized into three groups. Your responsibilities will include directly managing one group of 6 individuals and providing leadership to the managers of the other two groups. Examples of systems your future teams are responsible for are our CRM system based on Salesforce, various financial tools responsible for handling vital parts of Axis revenue streams and tools that help our support engineers with handling customer requests.
What you will do here
We are looking for someone to take on the role as Director of Sales Tools and Technologies who will lead and inspire your team to develop and maintain powerful tools that support our global sales organization. In other words, ensuring our sales teams have smart, efficient, and effective systems that help them succeed worldwide!
A crucial part of this position is making sure all our sales systems are not just working-but are truly fit for purpose and delivering value across the organization. This will be accomplished by building strong relationships across the organization and being part of the bridge between sales operations and technology.
This means, among other things:
* Lead with both technical know-how and strong people skills to drive continuous improvement.
* Establish clear priorities and strategies across your teams.
* Foster and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders around Axis e.g. sales leadership, regional teams, and various HQ functions.
* Ensure the technology roadmap aligns with overall business objectives.
* Provide exceptional leadership to your team.
* Create a culture of innovation and customer-focused solution development.
* Ensure system reliability, security, and compliance while supporting company growth.
Who are we looking for?
As an experienced and grounded leader with a proven track record in software development and team building, you naturally align with our core values: Always Open, Think Big, and Act as One. You bring strong personal drive, excel at cross-organizational collaboration, and have a talent for building alignment and delivering results.
Your background ideally includes:
* A master's or bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
* 10+ years of experience leading software development teams.
* Solid understanding of sales operations within large global organizations.
* Proven ability to coach and develop team members.
* Demonstrated strength in building trusted relationships that foster open communication.
The systems your teams manage serve users worldwide, making fluency in English essential. We believe in developing solutions from the outside in, with end-users' needs.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
If you have any questions, get in touch with hiring manager Johan Björnström, Director, Sales & Marketing Systems, Information Systems,
