Director of Operations for Beyond Gravity Gothenburg
2026-01-08
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your Mission
The Director of Operations GOT is responsible for overseeing the operational sourcing of materials, product manufacturing and timely distribution to customers, ensuring adherence to budget and quality standards. This role ensures the development of manufacturing-compatible products, their seamless transfer into serial production, and the efficient, quality-assured manufacturing processes. Additionally, the Director of Operations GOT leads and develops the Operations Managers within the OPS Gothenburg Unit, integrating cross-sectional functions such as HSSE, Operational Excellence, Supply Chain Engineering and Facility Management. This position focuses on the continuous improvement of core competencies and processes in Supply Chain Management and MAIT Engineering.
• Department Management: Lead the Gothenburg Electronics Operations Unit in Gothenburg.
• KPI and Process Establishment: Establish KPIs, core competencies, and processes in Supply Chain
• Management and Supply Chain Engineering.
• Operational Guidance: Guide Operations towards improved utilization and quality standards within the Gothenburg Electronics Operations Unit in Gothenburg.
• Continuous Improvement: Oversee the Continuous Improvement Process and its execution.
• Supply & Inventory Management: Manage Gothenburg Supply & Inventory processes to ensure material availability and economic order quantities.
• Facility and HSSE Development: Responsible for the development of the Gothenburg facility and HSSE.
• Team Leadership: Lead and develop the Operations Management team of OPS Gothenburg
• Strategic Execution: Own and follow up on the strategy for Design for Manufacturing, Assembly, Integration, andTesting. Support and implement Division level upstream supply chain strategies.
• Product Industrialization: Oversee the industrialization of products and their transfer into production.
• Supply Chain Management: Ensure efficient Supply Chain Management and supplier integration into the development process.
• Operational Management: Direct the Operations Managers of the Gothenburg plant and production unit in demand and capacity planning, manufacturing execution, materials management, quality management, and productivity improvement initiatives.
• Stakeholder Communication: Proactively communicate and align with peer Directors EPOS for best practices and synergies within the BU Electronic Solutions.
• HR Management: Take managerial responsibility towards direct reports, performing HR processes such as competence planning, recruitment, performance management, and development.
• Team Development: Lead and develop the team in accordance with company values, business strategy, and goals.
• Engagement and Culture: Foster a high engagement, positive work environment, and team spirit. Promote a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organization.
Most important output
• On Time Delivery (OTD): Achievement of On Time Delivery targets.
• Quality Performance: Maintenance of high-quality production standards.
• Productivity and Efficiency: Fulfillment of productivity, efficiency, and savings strategies.
• Staffing and Utilization: Fulfillment of staffing and utilization strategy.
• Inventory Management: Improvement of inventory turnover.
• HSSE Performance: Achievement of HSSE KPIs.
Your Story
• Business Administration & Management: Strong knowledge in business administration and management.
• Leadership Experience: Proven track record of leading leaders in an international environment.
• Domain Expertise: Deep understanding in at least one of the areas of Sourcing, Operations, or Manufacturing Engineering.
• Educational Background: Education in Engineering at the M.Sc. level.
• Technical and Production Background: Solid technical and production background in a project-based industry.
• Operational Excellence: Experience in applying Operational Excellence methods.
Nice to have's:
• Regulated Environment Experience: Experience in leading operations in a regulated environment.
• Industry Experience: Experience in the Space or Aerotec industry Solution Driven: Willing to make a difference with strong entrepreneurial thinking and coordination skills.
Behavioral Competencies:
• Analytical Skills: Strong analytical abilities with a focus on the essentials.
• Communication: Excellent communication skills.
• Motivation and Energy: Strong motivator with high energy levels and persistence to overachieve goals.
• Team Leadership: Cooperative leader who prioritizes team success.
• Open-Mindedness: Open-minded, strong communicator and networker, willingly involves others and shares information.
• Perseverance and Structure: Good perseverance with the ability to stay structured and prioritize in a complex environment.
Why Beyond Gravity?
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
You will work in a growing high-tech company with career opportunities within the location or internationally.
In Lisbon we have a down-to-earth culture, experienced and competent employees and a versatile management team.
We offer a hybrid work situation and flexible hours to match your rhythm.
We have moved to our brand-new office.
We have a canteen, free parking spots in our garage and great access to our office either by car or public transports.
We have a competitive salary, meal allowance, health insurance and much more
