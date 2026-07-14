Director HSE Plant Karlskrona
NKT HV Cables AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Karlskrona
2026-07-14
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, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
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Company description:
At NKT in Karlskrona, we develop and manufacture high voltage power cables that enable the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will be part of an international engineering centre with advanced high voltage test halls, modern cable production and the cable laying vessel NKT Victoria. As Connectors, we collaborate to develop innovative technology that connects a greener and more sustainable world. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and operates in more than 30 countries.NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Job description:Champion the ideals of health, safety and environmental responsibilityDo you want to contribute to a safer and more sustainable future? As Head of HSE Plant for our site in Karlskrona, Sweden, which manufacture high-voltage cables, you will play a key role in embedding health, safety, and environmental practices into our operations and strategy. You will work in a global organization committed to the green transition and continuous improvement. Are you ready to take responsibility for creating a workplace where zero harm and zero environmental incidents are the goal?
Manage HSE initiatives across plant operationsIn this role, you will oversee health, safety and environmental performance across our manufacturing site, ensuring compliance and guiding cultural change. You will collaborate with multiple functions, from engineering and production to quality and supply chain, to integrate HSE into every aspect of our processes.
Your responsibility will be to:
Reduce Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate and improve near-miss reporting
Ensure compliance with local safety regulations
Minimize environmental footprint through waste, emissions and energy initiatives
Conduct risk assessments and emergency drills
Stablish safe system of work
Implement cultural programs
You will report to the VP of QHSE & Sustainability and lead a team of 5 direct reports, with functional responsibility for around 14 colleagues. The position is based in Sweden and includes approximately 10% travel to join HSE Councils and visit sister plant.
Supportive team member with a commitment to HSE principlesWe are looking for a person who values collaboration and clear communication, with the ability to work effectively with stakeholders at all levels. You thrive in environments that evolve over time, are open to new developments and approach challenges with a structured mindset and a solution-oriented attitude.
You also have:
Auditor certification for ISO 14001 and ISO 45001
Engineering master's degree or equivalent technical qualification in HSE legislation
Experience in risk assessments and machinery risk assessments
Extensive experience in promoting HSE culture practice, within a manufacturing environment
Effective leadership skills
Knowledge of RCA tools
Fluency in English and Swedish
Build a culture of safety and sustainabilityNKT is committed to developing a diverse organization and culture where people of diverse backgrounds can grow and are inspired to do their best. We have high ambitions on establishing gender diversity at NKT and encouraging all interested candidates to apply – even if you don't tick all the boxes described. We believe that a diverse organization enables long-term performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture creates a better work environment.
This role offers opportunities for professional growth, collaboration with international teams and the chance to contribute to NKT's sustainability journey. You will be part of a company that values continuous improvement and innovation in creating a safer and greener future.
"As a leader, my focus is on creating an environment where safety and sustainability are part of everyday decisions. By empowering teams and encouraging accountability, we can build a culture where everyone contributes to a safer and greener future," says Hiring Manager, Rachel Porto.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 9th of August.
Please note that response times may be longer than usual during the summer period.
Background checks, alcohol- and drug testing and personality assessments will be included in our recruitment process. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representativesSveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380Unionen – Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8728-44312157". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290)
371 23 KARLSKRONA (KARLS) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
10002043