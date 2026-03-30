Director, FP&A
Spotify AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spotify AB i Stockholm
Spotify's Finance organization requires a senior Director-level leader based in Stockholm to lead critical business initiatives that demand daily, in-person collaboration with Stockholm-based teams and external partners. This role sits within the Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) function and reports directly to the Vice President of Finance.
The position requires a finance professional with substantial experience in both Financial Accounting and FP&A, as the core responsibilities involve integrating cash flow management, general ledger accounting, and financial forecasting across multiple functions. This combination of expertise is essential and cannot be substituted with a single-discipline background.
Principal Duties and Responsibilities
Cash Flow Visibility and Financial Integration
The employee will lead the design and implementation of a real-time cash flow visibility framework for Spotify. This involves:
Developing processes and systems to provide real-time visibility into direct cash flows across Spotify's bank accounts globally
Connecting live cash position data to expected general ledger (GL) transactions during the monthly financial close process
Building analytical frameworks to identify risks and opportunities relative to the company's financial forecast
Establishing and chairing a senior steering committee comprised of the Vice President of Finance, Chief Accounting Officer, Head of Treasury, and Chief Financial Officer
Partnering on a daily basis with the Treasury team, which is majority based in Stockholm, to execute on these objectives
Additional Finance Initiatives
As a senior individual contributor within FP&A, the employee will also take on additional strategic initiatives as assigned by the Vice President of Finance and CFO. These will involve cross-functional financial analysis, operational problem-solving, and stakeholder coordination within the Finance organization.
Required Qualifications
Minimum 10 years of professional experience in corporate finance, with significant experience in accounting, controllership, and Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A)
Demonstrated experience managing executive-level stakeholders, including C-Suite leadership
Experience leading cross-functional financial initiatives involving multiple departments (e.g., Treasury, Accounting, FP&A)
Strong understanding of cash flow management, general ledger accounting, and financial forecasting processes
Experience managing external vendor relationships and third-party operations
Ability to operate independently with minimal supervision in a fast-paced, global organization
Strong communication skills, including the ability to represent the organization in external-facing settings Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spotify AB
(org.nr 556703-7485)
Regeringsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Urban Escape Jobbnummer
9827126