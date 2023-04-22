Director Electric Propulsion Control within Electromobility
2023-04-22
This is us
We are the Electric Propulsion System division, a part of Volvo Group's global Electromobility organization. We offer a dynamic and fast-paced environment, where inclusion, learning and collaboration is key to success.
The Electric Propulsion control sets the strategies, concepts and requirements around system engineering, function design and develops the embedded software constituting the link between the electric management system and the mechanical propulsion system. This means delivering function design, implementation, verification, and quality assurance for state-of-the-art propulsion functions for electrical vehicles. The team consists of Senior System Engineers, Function developers, Embedded Software engineers, and specialist taking a holistic approach to balance features versus hardware boundaries and other limitations.
The electromobility area is under strong development and expansion, therefore there is potential to shape the organization and define the future strategies together with the management team.
This is how you can make a difference
Your leadership experience and approach will be integral to bring about the cultural change needed for an innovative environment. You're passionate leading leaders and change, have a strong customer orientation and a proven track record of turning good teams into great ones. You have strategic mindset and diplomatic approach to build long lasting connections. Together with the Electric Propulsion System Management team, we build state-of-the-art technology and organization. You will be part of the management team and report directly to VP Electric Propulsion Systems.
To make this a success
Director Electric Propulsion Control is a challenging senior position with a large influence on organizational, strategical, conceptual, and main deliveries. The key to success is to drive innovation by the ability to actively manage change, balancing and handling multiple and competing priorities within a fast-paced environment. You have the experience to optimize the efficiency of existing processes, way of working and set new structures for internal and external stakeholders.
You enjoy working in a diverse team and have a track record of creating a learning culture for people to grow. Your natural communication-, collaboration skillsets and managerial courage, makes it easy to address people and groups on different levels both inside and outside of the organization.
Other important competencies for the position:
Several years of experience within product development
Former experience in a line managerial role within automotive industry, leading people or leading leader level.
Experience in Embedded Software Development
Experience in Continuous Integration/ Continuous Deployment and Software release management
Documented experience from Embedded Software Development processes and industrialization within the automotive industry
Knowledge and experience from Electric Propulsion System Design and Control
Knowledge and experience from Software quality assurance processes/ methods and Virtual testing
Master of Science in Engineering or Science
Meritorious:
Knowledge and experience in Functional Safety (ISO26262) and Automotive Cyber Security
You'll need to dream big to invigorate our way of working. Bring your fresh vision, enthusiasm, strong knowledge, and exceptional communication skills to this highly visible role to develop next-gen technologies in a team environment. We want your problem-solving skills to energize the way we work and take us to another level.
We are looking for a forward thinking, passionate and inspirational leader who are ready to take their career to the next level, who will engage the team to develop the electric propulsion methods of the future. If you have a strong drive, like to develop, and be developed, this will be a job opportunity that fits you well.
As a person we believe that you have a can-do attitude and a result-oriented mindset, which will help you to take on challenging work assignments in a successful way. You can easily take decisions based upon facts and engineering judgement. In addition to this you are excellent in change management and have a solid track record of going from idea to implementation. You work in a structured and pragmatic way to solve problems, without getting stuck in details. Most of all you are a team player, and your strong leadership, collaboration, communication, and people skills will be of great value for us.
What we can offer:
We offer you the possibility to be part of our transformation journey, helping the Volvo Group, as the market leader, to change the world of transportation. You will be working with the forefront of technology in the perhaps most exciting technical domain of our time. We offer you the possibility to join a young, vibrant organization, full of brilliant people. You will get the change to influence the way of working and help us grow and mature. You will experience a warm atmosphere full of expectations and be working with highly skilled team members and empowering management. We work with the future, and we are looking for big talent.
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
I will gladly give you more information about the position and how we can team up to electrify tomorrow!
Eugenia Vranjancu, Senior Talent Agent Electromobility: eugenia.vranjancu@consultant.volvo.com
