Business Controller / Accounting Manager
Geoguessr AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Geoguessr AB i Stockholm
GeoGuessr was founded in 2013 and has since grown into a global gaming company with more than 120 million players worldwide. Today, we're a team of just over 80 employees, continuing to build one of the world's most beloved geography games.
We're looking for a Business Controller / Accounting Manager to help shape the next phase of our finance function. The role is designed in two phases. Initially, you'll take full ownership of the accounting function while our current Accounting Manager is on parental leave. Once returning, your role will transition as planned to focus primarily on Business Controlling—a new function that you'll lead and develop together with our CFO.
This is a unique opportunity for someone looking to take the next step in their career with increasing responsibility in Business Controlling. You'll help build a new function from the ground up, working closely with our CFO to improve how GeoGuessr measures performance and supports business-critical decision-making. If you're motivated by combining accounting, analysis, and business in an international growth company, we'd love to hear from you.
Role Overview
Initially, you'll be responsible for the entire accounting process, ensuring high quality across day-to-day accounting, month-end and year-end closing, and financial reporting. Once the parental leave period ends, the role will transition to primarily focus on Business Controlling. Together with the CFO, you'll build and further develop our controlling function with the goal of creating better business insights, stronger performance follow-up, and more effective decision support. A key part of the role will be developing how we measure and manage the business through relevant KPIs, dashboards, reports and business-focused analysis. You'll also have a key role in budgeting, forecasting, performance reporting, profitability analysis, and scenario planning to support both strategic and operational decision-making.
You'll continue to play an important role within the accounting function, contributing your accounting expertise during month-end and year-end close, financial reporting, and other periods of high workload. Success in this role requires a strong accounting foundation combined with a business-oriented mindset and a genuine interest in analysis.
Accounting
Own the company's accounting function, including month-end and year-end closing and day-to-day accounting.
Ensure financial processes comply with internal policies, accounting standards, and applicable regulations.
Manage tax calculations, tax returns, VAT, and other tax-related matters.
Handle all payroll administration, including payroll processing, accounting, taxes, and payments.
Drive automation and continuous improvement of finance processes, including the use of AI.
Act as the primary contact for external auditors and lead the annual audit process.
Long-term – Business Controlling
Analyze revenue, costs, and profitability.
Define and further develop relevant KPIs.
Build dashboards and management reporting.
Identify trends, deviations, and opportunities for improvement.
Drive the budgeting, forecasting, and performance follow-up processes.
Prepare business cases, scenario analyses, and decision support for management.
Who are you?
We believe you have:
Several years of experience in qualified accounting, with full responsibility for the closing process of a Swedish legal entity. It's a plus if you've already gained experience in Controlling.
A solid understanding of accounting principles, tax, and financial reporting.
A strong interest in Business Controlling and a desire to work closer to the business through analysis and decision support.
A structured, analytical, and self-driven way of working.
A degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English.
What we offer
Breakfast and lunch at the office every day.
6 weeks of vacation + 3 extra days off, for a well-deserved rest.
Pension and insurance as per ITP1 guidelines.
Annual learning and development budget of SEK 50,000.
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000.
The opportunity to work out during office hours.
A vibrant office with high energy, great colleagues, and a fully stocked kitchen with snacks and drinks.
A unique office in Glashuset by Slussen, overlooking Stockholm.
Note. This role is based in Stockholm where we have invested in creating our unique home at Katarinavägen 17, in the glass house by Slussen. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8144728-2122861". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GeoGuessr AB
(org.nr 556939-8349), https://career.geoguessr.com
Katarinavägen 17 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
GeoGuessr Jobbnummer
10016445