Digital System Architect
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2025-05-08
The opportunity
We are looking for a new System Architect to join our team at Hitachi Energy in Sweden! Our System Architects are responsible for the design, realization, and maintenance of systems in HVDC Digital R&D. This role offers a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact at the intersection of technology and sustainable energy.
"As a System Architect, you stand at the intersection of digital innovation and digital excellence, shaping solutions that enables our customers to steps into clarity. Your Expertise will drive our strategic digital vision where architectural integrity, system integration, and technical innovation are essential to our continued edge in the market. This is your opportunity to thrive in the digital space and into pioneering solutions." - Behar Sopjani, Business R&D Manager at HVDC"
How you'll make an impact
Guide and oversee development teams in creating sustainable, secure, and scalable systems, integrating software and hardware components in a cohesive and efficient manner, while providing technical guidance and mentorship
Prepare and maintain high-quality technical designs and documentation, and define setups for operations/engineering, maintenance, and support, continuously improving them.
Stay updated with industry trends and implement new tools and methodologies to enhance system performance, security, and reliability, securing technical leadership with a long-term perspective by engaging Hitachi Energy's internal and external network.
Collaborate with project managers, product managers, line managers to define project scopes, timelines, and deliverables, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget.
Present and explain complex technical concepts to clients, stakeholders, and non-technical team members.
Foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement by encouraging knowledge sharing, conducting regular code reviews, organizing technical workshops, and implementing feedback mechanisms to ensure high quality deliverables while developing team members' technical capabilities.
Your background
Proven track record in software architecture and systems engineering, with experience designing and implementing complex technical solutions at scale
Deep understanding of software development lifecycles, agile methodologies, and DevOps practices
Experience leading cross-functional teams and mentoring junior engineers in best practices and technical skills
Strong knowledge of cybersecurity principles, protocols, and implementation strategies for enterprise systems
Demonstrated ability to balance technical excellence with business requirements and resource constraints
Familiarity with Hitachi Energy's technology stack or similar industrial/energy sector technologies and systems
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Behar Sopjani, behar.sopjani@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
