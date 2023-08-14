Digital Security Expert
Are you an experienced digital security professional with a passion for providing advice from start to finish in an IT project, energized by the opportunity to optimize digital security in a rapidly changing organization? Then maybe this is something for you?
Together with the Chief Digital Security Officer, the enterprise security architect, and the other 'Digital Security Capability Managers, you will work with architects (enterprise- & solution-), engineers, security officers, and service owners and - managers throughout the global organization to ensure that Digital Security is embedded in the different projects.
Requirements and qualifications:
To succeed in this role, we believe you need to be proactive and people-centric.
You have the capability to switch between different levels of abstraction easily.
Your style of communication is engaging and educational.
You are comfortable giving expert advice to various levels in the organization and you actively seek input from your expert peers.
You are familiar with security frameworks such as SABSA, NIST, ISO27K, CIS20, ISACA, etc., and have multiple years of experience in evaluating IT architectures from a Digital Security and Compliance angle.
You are familiar with Hybrid Cloud architectures and the security thereof, service-oriented IT operating models, IT Application Security, Identity & Access Management, and Infrastructure security.
You have worked previously in large organizations in an open, multicultural environment.
You have a mixed profile of architecture and risk analysis. This role is operational and not just project management. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30
E-post: jobs@diasporaservices.se Omfattning
