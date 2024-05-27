Digital Product Manager Parts
2024-05-27
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
Within the Digital & IT Community, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. Within Volvo Trucks, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, we learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
This is how you could make an impact
As the Digital Product Manager, you will be key in aligning with the business strategy and evolve the product including vision, strategy, goals, roadmap, and budget through the lifetime of the digital initiative. These will be some selected responsibilities:
Define digital product vision, goals, and roadmaps based on the Volvo Trucks business strategy.
* Manage the full product life cycle including new development, runtime and decommissioning
* Secure that business & digital initiative strategy and goals are visualized and well understood
* Maintain overview of products offered within product area and ensure business flow is adequately supported.
* Manage and lead interactions with stakeholders and end users together with the relevant organizations e.g., Volvo Trucks Regional Value Chains
* Regularly collect feedback on implemented work through measures, analytics, and end user input
* Ensure the entire user experience are designed with the user at the center and secure the product brings continuous value
* Provide thorough analysis and insights of market, technology, product trends and the competitive landscape
* Identify dependencies, including on stable teams and individual contributors
* Plan and forecast resource and budget need in connection to One Rhythm
* Drive planning cycle for product, including roadmap, resource needs and budget required.
* Ensure digital products fulfill all legal, compliance and security demands.
* Secure release and roll-out plan, including change management and training approach together with relevant organizations e.g., Volvo Trucks Volvo Trucks Regional Value Chains.
* Identify successes, issues, risks, and potential actions to be escalated.
* Cultivate strong collaboration and teamwork.
Who are you?
We believe you want to take your career to the next level, working with amazing people around the world. To be successful in this position we believe you have a university degree or equivalent, and experience from leading functionally, preferably within IT management.
Furthermore, we believe this role requires experience from working towards digital product orientation and agile ways of working as well as knowledge of information technology trends.
You will need deep understanding of the cost drivers in systems delivery and operations and the business consequences of the technical decisions made and good familiarity with the disciplines of enterprise digital development and technical architecture.
In addition to this, you are a passionate believer in lifelong learning. You should feel energized by working both independently and interdependently, have proven skills in cross-functional collaboration and thrive in managing, foster, and enable both the perform and the transform angles of the job.
Are we a good match?
To reach our vision and deliver on our strong commitments, we need to pair "the will" with "the skill". That is why our leadership principles are behavioral based. The principles Lead with Passion, Perform with Purpose and Transform with Vision are our values in action, and they will strengthen our culture.
In your role as Digital Product Manager, we expect you to develop your area of responsibility by having the ability to define the right priorities based on a customer centric mindset. We encourage the ability to drive business forward and act upon opportunities and ideas and transform them into value (financial, cultural, or social).
We create a sense of unity and trust by nurturing open dialogues and collective work. We build a work environment where diversity in expertise, opinion and culture is valued.
Are you curious and have some questions? Call us!
Shahid Mujtaba, Head of Digital Products -Service Market & Retail, Phone no +46 739 02 48 69
Pär Wickholm, HR Business Partner, Phone no +46 739 02 18 64
