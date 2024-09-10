Digital Product Leader
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2024-09-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
At IKEA, we are deeply committed to transforming our digital capabilities to enhance our operational efficiency and innovation. As we continue to expand our digital landscape, we need passionate leaders who are adept at managing change and excited about building digital products that deliver significant value. If you are ready to lead, innovate, and grow within a vibrant and dynamic environment, we invite you to join us as a Digital Product Leader in our Learning Technology team.
About the area
Core Business Retail Concept is assigned to protect, expand, and develop the IKEA Concept and the IKEA Brand in existing and new markets. This includes sharing IKEA knowledge and learning across the franchise system.
Retail Concept consists of the following four areas: Brand & Marketing, Expansion, Learning, Retail Concept Operations and Retail Experience.
The Learning Technology area within Retail Concept Operations at IKEA is focused on developing and implementing cutting-edge digital solutions to support lifelong learning for our co-workers worldwide. By integrating technology, data, and user insights, we aim to create an engaging and effective learning environment that supports professional growth and operational excellence
About the job
In your role as a Digital Product Leader, you will be responsible for overseeing the development and management of our learning authoring tools. This includes crafting a comprehensive product strategy, ensuring seamless operation and user satisfaction, and leading a product dedicated to pushing the boundaries of digital learning solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Product Strategy Development: Craft and execute a forward-looking product strategy aligned with our business goals.
Operational Management: Handle all aspects of product lifecycle management including incident handling, user management, and license management.
Innovation and Optimization: Drive the continuous improvement of our digital products, exploring new technologies and methodologies to enhance user experience.
Stakeholder Engagement: Build and maintain strong relationships with internal stakeholders, suppliers, and the user community to align efforts and maximize product impact.
About you
You are a strategic thinker with a robust background in digital product management, particularly in a multinational learning environment. You possess strong leadership skills, are adept in agile methodologies, and have a proven track record of driving product success through user-centric development practices.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable
Extensive experience in authoring digital and hybrid learning solutions.
Deep knowledge of agile development practices and product lifecycle management.
The ability to build trusting relationships and long-term partnerships with stakeholders at all levels.
Excellent communication and facilitation skills, with a knack for problem-solving.
good English language skills with the ability to cater to non-native audiences
a strategic mind that allows you to break down complex information, organise it, and present it in a clear and engaging way.
Additional Information
This role is full-time and based in Malmö. This role sits in the Retail Concept Operations and reports to Digital Product Area Manager. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please connect with jamila.harmal2@inter.ikea.com
Interested? Submit your CV and let us know why you would be a good fit for this role, in English, by September 24th. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Klipporna; Skrivaregatan 1 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Technology Services AB Jobbnummer
8891988