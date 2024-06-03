Digital Media Specialist
2024-06-03
Be a part of a revolutionary change
At PMI, we've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years, and together we are working to deliver a smoke-free Nordic by 2035.
We are now looking for a Digital Media Specialist who can effectively lead our digital media strategies in the Nordics, which will enable us to fuel our journey towards a smoke-free future even faster.
Role summary:
As a Digital Media Specialist for Nicotine Pouches (NP) for the Nordic cluster, you will be responsible for leading and implement digital media strategies, plans and campaigns to facilitate achieving business objectives as well as channel-specific targets. You will be coordinating planning, implementation, and optimization of digital media across channels, optimize media budgets, and maximize return on investment. In addition, you will establish expertise and excellence in digital media, monitoring and implementing standard methodologies, emerging technologies, innovation, and industry trends to ensure best in class campaigns performance.
Your "day to day"
• Propose, develop, and implement comprehensive media and social media strategies to drive brand awareness, engagement, and conversions in collaboration with the Manager brand and communication.
• Plan, implement and optimize digital campaigns across various channels, including social media, display and programmatic advertising, video, podcasts, search, etc.
• Act as point of contact to media agencies, ensuring accurate briefing and execution of campaigns as per agreed plan and budget (including lead paid media budget and performance).
• Collaborate with brand communication team and creative agencies to ensure content and assets that resonate with target audience, optimized for campaign and channel.
• Collaborate with HUB Paid media to ensure PMI best practices and takeaways are applied on local market level.
• Ensure compliance with legal environment, policies, and guidelines.
Who you are
• University degree or equivalent Marketing, Advertising, Communications or related field
• +3 years of working experience in digital marketing with a focus on media planning and execution
• Strong understanding of digital media platforms such as Google Ads, programmatic/display media buying, etc.
• Proficiency in analytics tools, such as Google Analytics
• Demonstrated track record of successfully handling and optimizing digital media campaigns across multiple channels, driving measurable return on investment.
• Experience with A/B testing, audience segmentation, and campaign optimization techniques.
• Experience working with marketing and media agency partners, incl. experience of managing budget.
• Proficiency in Swedish and English in both speech and writing
All applicants must have the legal right to work in Sweden.
Please note that relocation support is not available for this job.
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join PMI and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future
