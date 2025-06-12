Digital Experience Specialist
Resurs Bank AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2025-06-12
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resurs Bank AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Borås
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Digital Experience Specialist to take full ownership of our web platform and drive continuous improvement across content, design, conversion and user experience. This is a broad and hands-on role where you will work closely with marketing, product, tech and external partners, with real opportunity to shape how we work and grow with the business.
Get an idea of the role
You will be responsible for the day-to-day management and strategic development of our website across all four Nordic markets.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Managing, updating and quality-assuring content in our CMS
Creating wireframes, clickable prototypes and user flows in collaboration with designers
Analyzing site traffic, user behavior and conversion
Driving improvements in UX and conversion flows based on insights
Collaborating with developers to implement changes and optimize performance
On a personal level
We are looking for someone who combines creativity with structure and is a true team player with a patient but proactive approach. You are confident in your skills, able to lead projects independently, and have a constant drive to improve.
We believe you bring:
At least 1 year of experience in CRO, UX or digital optimization
Hands-on experience working with CMS (e.g. WordPress, Optimizely, Sitecore)
Solid understanding of Google Analytics 4, Tag Manager and other tracking tools
Ability to create wireframes and prototypes (Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD or similar)
Practical knowledge of A/B testing tools like Google Optimize, VWO or similar is a plus
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Join an internationalteam
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company.
• In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process. #LI-LN1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://www.resursbank.se/ Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Kontakt
Anida Tufekcic anida.tufekcic@resurs.se Jobbnummer
9385746