Digital Content Creator / UX/UI Designer - Consumer Goods Industry
2025-02-20
We are seeking a talented Digital Content Creator with expertise in UX/UI design to support a leading company in the consumer goods industry. In this role, you will craft engaging, high-quality digital content that strengthens the visual identity of well-known global brands. The assignment is full-time and based in Sweden.
The assignment is half-time (20 hours per week) and for a period from April to December 2025, with possible extension.
About the Role
As a Designer, you'll be at the heart of creating captivating digital experiences across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, websites, digital services, and email marketing. Your work will combine UX/UI design, motion graphics, and visual storytelling to shape impactful brand experiences. Collaborating closely with marketing and brand teams, you'll translate creative concepts into polished digital content that resonates with audiences.
Key Responsibilities UX/UI & Visual Design: Create user-centric, visually compelling content that ensures consistency across digital touchpoints.
Graphic & Motion Design: Design static and animated assets, such as social media graphics, banners, and GIFs.
Illustrations: Produce custom illustrations tailored for web and social media platforms.
Video Editing & Content Creation: Edit and adapt short-form video content for digital channels.
Concept & Strategy Development: Collaborate with marketing and brand teams to develop and execute creative campaigns.
Collaboration & Iteration: Work in an agile environment, iterating designs based on feedback and performance insights.
About You
We're looking for a creative and detail-oriented designer with a strong eye for aesthetics and storytelling. Your background in digital content creation, combined with UX/UI expertise, equips you to produce impactful designs while managing multiple projects efficiently. Experience working within cross-functional teams and adapting to fast-paced environments will set you up for success.
Experience and Skills 3+ years of experience as a Digital Content Creator, UX/UI Designer, or Visual Designer, ideally from an agency or in-house creative team.
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro), Figma, and other design tools.
Strong understanding of branding, typography, and composition.
Experience with motion design and video editing for social media.
Ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines in a dynamic environment.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
Bonus: Experience working in matrix organizations, managing multiple project timelines and budgets, along with photography and filming skills.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
Amanda Nordström amanda.nordstrom@digitalenta.se
