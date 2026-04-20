Digital Asic Technical Project Manager
Axis Communications AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-20
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, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
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We are looking to strengthen our team with a Technical Project Manager based in our R&D office at Lindhagensgatan, Stockholm
Do you want to work with advanced ASIC development in the forefront of technology? Are you ready to join a team responsible for the very heart of the Axis products - the ARTPEC SoC chip - where your contribution really matters and where team collaboration is the way to success? We are now looking for a Digital ASIC Project Manager to further strengthen the AXIS ASIC development in Stockholm.
Your Future Team
The AXIS ASIC Department is at the heart of our technology, developing our own ASICs with hardware acceleration for essential functions in surveillance cameras. We design, develop, implement, integrate, and verify hardware modules that give us the competitive edge. Our team is a mix of junior and senior members, all highly skilled and motivated. We believe in an open working environment and strong, collaborative teamwork.
Learn more; https://newsroom.axis.com/article/artpec-foundation-quality
What you'll do here as a Technical Project Manager
• Manage and coordinate ASIC development activities across design, verification, physical design, and validation teams.
• Develop, plan, and track detailed project schedules, milestones, and deliverables.
• Serve as the primary point of contact between technical teams and stakeholders, ensuring clear communication and alignment.
• Monitor project progress, identify risks, and drive issue resolution to ensure timely delivery.
• Lead technical discussions, design reviews, and decision-making processes.
• Maintain comprehensive project documentation and provide regular status reports to stakeholders.
• Collaborate with external partners, IP vendors, and internal teams to ensure project success.
We're all about continuous improvement, so you'll also have the chance to explore new methodologies, update our work processes, and participate in forums and workshops to enhance your skills and share knowledge.
Who We're Looking For
• You have a passion for advanced ASIC development and team leadership
• You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
• You have experience leading technical teams and are familiar with agile methods.
• You're a team player with excellent communication skills in both English and Swedish
What Axis Offers
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore: Life at Axis blog Engineering at Axis blog Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager, Hans Rönne, on +46 46 272 1293 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Lindhagensgatan 74 (visa karta
)
112 18 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Pernille.Tornquist@axis.com Jobbnummer
9865452