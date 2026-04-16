Digital Asic Soc Architect, Stockholm
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2026-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
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Digital ASIC SoC Architect, Stockholm
Do you want to work with advanced ASIC development in the forefront of technology? Are you ready to join a team responsible for the very heart of the Axis products - the ARTPEC SoC chip - where your contribution really matters and where team collaboration is the way to success? We are now looking for a Digital ASIC SoC Architect to further strengthen the AXIS ASIC development in Stockholm.
Your Future Team
The ASIC System team is at the heart of developing the next generations of ARTPEC SoC chips. We are responsible for the SoC architecture and the ASIC implementation phase, playing a crucial role in both ongoing projects and future innovations. Our team consists of a Project Manager, SoC Architects, Design Engineers and Verification Engineers. We work closely with our ASIC vendor, internal RTL design and verification teams in Lund, and key stakeholders to ensure our SoC designs meet the highest standards.
We are a highly skilled and motivated team with a mix of junior and senior members. Our strength lies in our individual expertise and our collaborative, open working environment. We are now looking for an ASIC SoC Architect to strengthen our team in areas such as security, low-power architecture, package and PI/SI, external interfaces, leadership, qualification, validation, AT test etc. You name your flavour, interest and expertise. The AXIS ASIC Department is at the coreof our technology, developing our own ASICs with hardware acceleration for essential functions in surveillance cameras. We design, develop, implement, integrate, and verify hardware modules that give us the competitive edge.
Learn more; https://newsroom.axis.com/article/artpec-foundation-quality
What You Will Do as An ASIC SoC Architect
As an ASIC SoC Architect, you will play a pivotal role throughout the ASIC project lifecycle. You will specify system-level requirements, define architecture, evaluate and select third-party IPs, and support RTL design and verification teams. You will also cooperate with our ASIC vendor during the implementation phase and work closely with internal hardware and software teams.
Who are you?
We are seeking a highly motivated engineer with a background in electrical engineering, computer science, engineering physics, or a related field. We welcome both junior and senior engineers who bring qualities such as:
• Knowledge of ASIC technologies, design, verification, testing, and manufacturing.
• Understanding of SoC architecture.
• Good grasp of embedded systems and hardware/software interaction.
• Strong documentation skills.
• Presentation and communication skills in English.
As a person, we believe you are analytical, systematic, and enjoy sharing your knowledge and ideas with the team. Teamwork is crucial at Axis, so it's important that you contribute to a positive team
spirit and a creative work environment.
What Axis Offers
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
Ready to Act?
If you're excited about this opportunity, apply today! For more information, contact our recruiting ASIC Platform Manager, Hans Rönne, on +46 46 272 1293 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Lindhagensgatan 74 (visa karta
)
112 18 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB Pernille.Tornquist@axis.com Jobbnummer
9859255