DevOps Engineer to Saab Emerging Technologies
Saab AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-10
Would you like to build software infrastructure with the latest technologies? Automating and speeding up releases, testing, deploying and more. Solving problems that matter for our defense customers? Are you a passionate, capable and reliable DevOps engineer?
Your role
As a DevOps engineer at Saab Emerging Technologies AB you will be a member of a multi-disciplinary engineering team that solve problems and drive solutions that deliver value to our defense end-users. Your role includes design, development, implementation and support of best-practice software delivery toolchains that enable the continuous delivery of capability that will be deployed across edge nodes to full scale cloud environments.
You are driven by change and improvements and do not see technical challenges as obstacles.
Desired competences:
*
Master's degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience
*
Experience writing cloud-native services Go, Rust and/or Python
*
Experience of infrastructure layer, including providers and/or technologies such as AWS
*
Experience of Infrastructure as Code, including tools like Ansible and Terraform
*
Experience of operating system layer, including Linux and virtualization of operating systems
*
Experience of orchestration layer, including technologies such as Kubernetes and Istio etc.
*
Experience of the application layer, including GitLab or similar and a variety of proprietary applications
*
A proactive and reliable team player with good communications skills
*
Fluent in Swedish and English
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab Emerging Technologies is a company within Saab Group that works with development of the next generation software and focus on data-driven capability development. Data sources and areas of use span all domains, ranging from the ocean floor to space/satellites, creating a smart situational awareness and situational direction, for analysis, tasking and autonomy.
Our vision is to be an early adopter of new software technologies, evaluate and use them to develop defense capabilities that enable rapid transformation and effectiveness of our customer's daily work.
Your workplace is situated in the heart of Stockholm, just a five-minute walk from the main railway station. There's room for more dedicated people to embark in our very exciting journey. We'd love to hear from you!
You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about here.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities.
