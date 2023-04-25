DevOps Engineer
Amaris AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-04-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amaris AB i Göteborg
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
DevOps Engineer
We are seeking a skilled and experienced DevOps Engineer to join our team at a leading independent technology consulting firm. As a DevOps Engineer, you will be responsible for implementing and maintaining our clients' cloud solutions and software systems, while utilizing your expertise in Python, C++, Java, and cloud technologies.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with development teams to design and implement scalable and reliable cloud-based systems
Develop, test, and maintain automation frameworks and tools for continuous integration and deployment
Implement and maintain monitoring and alerting solutions for cloud-based systems
Troubleshoot and debug issues across multiple layers of the technology stack
Work with development teams to optimize application performance and reliability
Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in DevOps and cloud computing
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field
Strong proficiency in Python, C++, and Java
Experience with cloud technologies such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform
Knowledge of containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes
Experience with automation frameworks such as Ansible or Puppet
Knowledge of networking concepts and protocols
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
At our company, we believe in providing our employees with opportunities for growth and development. As a DevOps Engineer, you will have access to training and development programs to help you enhance your skills and advance your career.
If you are passionate about DevOps and cloud computing and are looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity, we encourage you to apply. Join us at Amaris Consulting, where we believe the most important step a business can take is the next one. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25
E-post: aleimo@amaris.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amaris AB
(org.nr 559069-8857)
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7696692