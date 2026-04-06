Development Project Engineering Manager - 504944
Alstom Transport AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-04-06
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At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Development Project Engineering Manager in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll work alongside collaborative and innovative teammates.
You'll play a pivotal role in delivering high-quality, cost-effective, and timely engineering solutions in the power electronic field. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with the technical teams, coordinate and follow up on activities, define planning and milestones, lead and facilitate technical decisions to ensure quality, cost, and delivery objectives are met, communicate and report to steerco and other stakeholders, and much more.
You'll be managing technical risks and mitigation plans, as well as leading the customization and configuration of solutions, but also supervising validation activities and ensuring compliance with engineering processes.
We'll look to you for:
Ensuring commitment to Quality, Cost, and Delivery (QCD) objectives
Managing project technical risks and corresponding mitigation plans.
Facilitating innovation and creativity through working groups
Leading development teams and ensuring technical decisions align with QCD goals
Report to steerco, program managers and other stakeholders.
Validating technical design choices with peers.
Supervising verification and validation activities
Deploying applicable engineering processes, methods, and tools on the project
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in engineering, electrical engineering, engineering physics, electronics, or a related field
Experience in product development, particularly working on product development at various stages of the product lifecycle
Experience and knowledge of project management. Experience with gate processes is an advantage.
Good communication skills in English. Swedish is an advantage.
Strong organizational and analytical skills
Ability to work in a multidisciplinary and multicultural environment
Strong drive and a passion for leading people and product development
Things you'll enjoy Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our flexible and inclusive working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards senior engineering or managerial roles
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9838258