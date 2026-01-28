Development Manager Air Traffic Management
Saab AB / Datajobb / Växjö Visa alla datajobb i Växjö
2026-01-28
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Växjö
, Tingsryd
, Emmaboda
, Ljungby
, Vetlanda
eller i hela Sverige
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your Role
Are you an experienced software development leader with a strong focus on alignment, continuous improvement, and team development? In this role, you will lead teams delivering high-quality software in a complex and regulated environment.
The Product Development Department is responsible for developing and delivering products for Air Traffic Management solutions. As Software Development Manager and a member of the Product Development leadership team, you will play a key role in ensuring that products meet customer expectations regarding quality, performance, and compliance, while enabling efficient product realisation.
Your key responsibilities include:
*
Leading, developing, and supporting software development teams
*
Driving innovation and continuous improvement in alignment with internal governance, processes, and standards
*
Ensuring compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements
*
Ensuring that documentation is prepared, maintained, and kept complete and accurate throughout design, development, and change
*
Building and maintaining strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders
*
Contributing to a culture of accountability, collaboration, and continuous learning within your section and the wider leadership team
Your Profile
We are looking for an experienced leader with a solid background in software development, combining technical credibility with a genuine interest in team and people development. Structured and solution-oriented, you communicate clearly and confidently, creating a positive working climate that values trust and engagement.
We are looking for candidates with:
*
Solid leadership experience within software development
*
Proven experience in developing people and teams
*
Strong knowledge of software development methodologies and tools
*
Excellent communication skills and the ability to build trust across the organisation
*
Experience from the air traffic control domain is considered an advantage
*
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
You are inclusive and result-oriented, leading by example and motivated by creating the conditions for others to succeed. You understand the importance of contributing to the bigger picture and of building a performance-driven culture.
This position is based in Växjö. Close collaboration with our sites in Gothenburg and Apeldoorn (the Netherlands) is an essential part of the role, and limited business travel is expected.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What You Will Be Part Of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_39642". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9710297