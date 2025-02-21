Development Engineer
2025-02-21
On behalf of our client, we are seeking a Development Engineer to join a dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a robust background in Modelling and Simulation, particularly with Abaqus or comparable Finite Element Analysis (FEA) tools. This role thrives in an agile environment where collaboration across teams is essential.
Key Responsibilities:
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement simulation models using Abaqus or similar FEA tools.
• Conduct detailed analyses and validate simulation results to ensure accuracy and reliability.
• Actively participate in agile ceremonies, including daily stand-ups, sprint planning, and retrospectives, to promote effective teamwork and project progress.
• Work closely with design engineers to integrate simulation insights into the product development process.
• Continuously refine and enhance simulation methodologies and processes for improved efficiency.
• Document and clearly present findings and recommendations to stakeholders.
Required Skills:
• A T-shaped professional capable of addressing complex technical questions related to packaging materials.
• Proficiency with Abaqus, including experience with user-defined UMAT/VUMAT routines.
• Strong knowledge of thermo-mechanical simulations and orthotropic material modelling.
• Solid understanding of statistical analysis.
• Proficiency in Python coding.
• Experience working within Agile/Scrum frameworks.
Preferred Skills:
• Prior experience in the packaging material or paperboard industry and related technologies.
Start Date: April 2025
If you are a proactive engineer with the technical expertise and collaborative spirit required for this role, we encourage you to apply.
