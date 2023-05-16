Developer CAD/PLM at Scania
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.Do you thrive in an outgoing and friendly atmosphere, are unpretentious and happy to share your skills with your colleagues? Then this may be the right opportunity for you!
What we offer
You will be part of a cross-functional development team that works with IT development and support for Scania both locally and globally. We work closely with our customers and throughout the system development process, from concept development to implementation and production. The team is responsible for both projects and management of current and future IT services that will support Scania's Processes.
We offer an inspiring workplace, in a diverse team that is proud of our differences and that have great respect for the individual. With us, you have a great opportunity to shape your work and your future. In addition to an exciting career, we offer flexible working hours, hybrid workplace and other benefits such as a company car that you can privately lease, performance bonuses, a pension plan, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in the Stockholm area, we also offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
What you will do
You will be part of a cross functional team that works with development and customization of Scania's CAD/PLM platform. We work closely with our customers and throughout the system development process, from concept development to implementation and production.
The team is responsible for projects and management of current and future IT services that will support Scania's Processes. You will have a central role in our development team and many contact points around Scania's organization. As a developer, you are involved in requirements work, development, testing, and release management.
Together with the other teams, you work in close collaboration with product and process owners on issues that concern functional guidelines - in both short and in long term.
Your skills
As a CAD/PLM developer you work mainly with backend development but there is also a possibility to explore frontend development. Apart from being an amazing developer you also need to be curious about the function of the system from a user perspective. An important part of your job will also be to improve internal processes. Whether you are early in your career or are a more senior developer we believe that you have knowledge of object oriented programming and experience in at least some of the following technologies; Java, C++, .Net, AWS, WSO2, SQL, Javascript, Python, GitLab, Jira.
Application
Kindly apply with CV and Cover Letter as soon as possible. For more information please contact Mikael Granhed, Hiring Manager, +46707455486. Note that a background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
