Are you a staff engineer, or principal developer that has worked for many years building robust and scalable data pipelines with both a big vision and detail oriented capabilities to suggest improvements on the whole process and also capable to sit down and code improvements by yourself? And most importantly, want to work alongside other elite developers like yourself? Then you just found your next challenge!
About the company
Folksam is one of Sweden's largest insurance companies. Their aim is to create security for their customers in all stages of life. Folksam is a customer-owned company with a strong focus on sustainability.
Read more about the company here.
About the role
This is a very exiting, yet challenging role as we are looking for individuals not afraid to tinker in every stage of the pipeline. To follow along the conversation about the role, we made this diagram just for you.
Responsibilities
In addition to have in depth mastery of the duties of a traditional data engineer, as a developer architect you will have responsibility shaping the data pipeline by working with the following tasks.
Define and create templates data extraction methods and protocols for retrieving data from various sources, so the data engineers work with predefined guidelines.
Monitor and optimize ETL workflows for efficiency and scalability.
Working alongside with the Master Data Architect to ensure data quality and integrity during the sourcing process by implementing data validation and error handling procedures.
Manage data warehouses by choosing the correct dimensional modelling pattern that fit the requirements agreed with the Master Data Architect.
Develop and maintain data processing and analysis pipelines using tools like Databricks, Apache Spark, or custom scripts.
Collaborate with data analysts and scientists to understand data requirements and refine staging processes accordingly.
Knowing how to develop custom dashboard in R.
Lead the cloud deployment to maintain data storage infrastructure.
Proven track record of cloud deployment using CI/CD best practices in Azure.
Worked with Airflow for scheduling and monitoring tasks.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have
5 to 10 years of experience in data engineering, data science, or backend with devOps experience.
A bachelor's degree in a relevant field for example Information Computer Science, Machine learning, or similar.
Familiarity with tools like mentioned in the diagram. You can have a entire tech stack for each stage of the pipeline, as long as you have proven experience, we will consider you!
Language requirement:
The corporate language at Folksam is Swedish. In case you are not able to communicate in Swedish, we would like to help you learn the language. In collaboration with EF, we offer Swedish classes during your first year of employment. Teaching is held 2 hours/week for 15 weeks and you are kindly expected to participate in the course to enhance your Swedish language!
Are you interested in this role?
We're looking for you who is a doer, likes to solve problems, can think creatively, and isn't hesitant to voice their opinions. a person who is eager to share knowledge, assist others in various topics, and communicate effectively with diverse team members. Loyalty, a sense of responsibility, and strong interpersonal skills are essential traits we're looking for in our ideal candidate.
We will interview on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application with your CV as soon as possible. For questions, please do not hesitate to contact lana.haddad@novare.se
