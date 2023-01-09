Developer - ERP & PLM Applications
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-01-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! We have delivered several groundbreaking products and look forward to pioneering many more. Our success is largely due to our highly skilled staff and our strong culture of daring to succeed and allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. Are you a backend developer ready for a new adventure? Join Axis Communications at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Your future team
We are a diverse, innovative and dedicated team who loves solving problems and come up with solutions together. We work with our in-house developed web-based solutions that supports the return- and repair process for Axis products. We are part of the ERP & PLM Applications team which are responsible for some of the central applications within Axis and cover the full application lifecycle including new development, support and continuous improvement projects.
As a Developer in the ERP & PLM Applications team you will get the opportunity to get to know many different parts of Axis' global organization. You will also have the possibility to practice your innovative side by developing our different applications, work closely with our core business and participate in the continuous development of some of our customer- and partner facing solutions.
Most of our applications are separated into microservices including a backend and a frontend which means that we have the possibility to work on both sides.
Backend: Java Spring Boot (REST)
Frontend: React.js
Other: Curity, Git, Jenkins/GitHub
All our apps are hosted on Ubuntu-servers so knowledge in unix-based systems is a bonus.
The deployment process is handled by Jenkins and/or GitHub actions for a seamless continuous integration.
Who are you?
We are looking for a positive team player with a genuine interest for technology and who likes close cooperation with your colleagues. One of your driving forces is to be part of a team that collectively contribute to the added value for Axis. You are curious, creative and happy to share your knowledge and ideas with your colleagues. You feel comfortable taking on responsibility and happy to dive into new initiatives.
What Axis have to offer:
We offer the opportunity to work with experienced colleagues in a global environment and great possibilities for your future development.
Our corporate culture is important - where equal opportunities, team spirit and to have fun are key! We want you to enjoy working with us and therefore we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika, Friday cake, bonus program, fitness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bike, to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. If you have any further questions, please contact the recruiting manager Maria Malmborg: Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-119254". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communication Jobbnummer
7321975