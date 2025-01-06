Destination Manager
Baltic Gateway AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2025-01-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Baltic Gateway AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Baltic Gateway is a private joint-stock (limited) company established in 1992.
The company acts as a shorex agent for many international cruise lines coming to both Stockholm and other Scandinavian ports, and has a leading position on the Swedish market.
We are currently looking for several Destination Managers (based in Malmö) for our cruise line clients.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
The Destination Manager will be in charge of communication and preparation of cruise calls for various cruise lines as well as preparing excursion programs in his/her assigned ports.
The Destination Manager will be in charge of contacting the different suppliers and venues in his/her assigned ports in order to plan the cruise ship guest visits, to issue the bookings for the whole season and keep the suppliers/venues updated regarding onboard sales closed to call date.
The Destination Manager will be also coordinating (from office) with the company representative at the pier, during the operation
Skills:
Fluent in English, additional language(s) is an advantage
High work capacity, and ability to keep focus under high levels of stress
Flexibility in working hours
Service minded, working well in a team, being able to multitask, problem-solver
Experience working in Microsoft Office (primarily Excel)
Organizational and communication skills
Experience in working with cost control is considered a plus
Previous experience in same position or cruise line industry is considered a plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06
E-post: michael@balticgate.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Destination Manager Malmö". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Baltic Gateway AB
(org.nr 556449-1941)
Jörgen Kocksgatan 4 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Kontakt
COO
Michael Stankiewicz michael@balticgate.se Jobbnummer
9087008