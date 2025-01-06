Destination Manager

Baltic Gateway AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö
2025-01-06


Baltic Gateway is a private joint-stock (limited) company established in 1992.
The company acts as a shorex agent for many international cruise lines coming to both Stockholm and other Scandinavian ports, and has a leading position on the Swedish market.
We are currently looking for several Destination Managers (based in Malmö) for our cruise line clients.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
The Destination Manager will be in charge of communication and preparation of cruise calls for various cruise lines as well as preparing excursion programs in his/her assigned ports.
The Destination Manager will be in charge of contacting the different suppliers and venues in his/her assigned ports in order to plan the cruise ship guest visits, to issue the bookings for the whole season and keep the suppliers/venues updated regarding onboard sales closed to call date.
The Destination Manager will be also coordinating (from office) with the company representative at the pier, during the operation
Skills:
Fluent in English, additional language(s) is an advantage
High work capacity, and ability to keep focus under high levels of stress
Flexibility in working hours
Service minded, working well in a team, being able to multitask, problem-solver
Experience working in Microsoft Office (primarily Excel)
Organizational and communication skills
Experience in working with cost control is considered a plus
Previous experience in same position or cruise line industry is considered a plus

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06
E-post: michael@balticgate.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Destination Manager Malmö".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Baltic Gateway AB (org.nr 556449-1941)
Jörgen Kocksgatan 4 (visa karta)
211 20  MALMÖ

Kontakt
COO
Michael Stankiewicz
michael@balticgate.se

Jobbnummer
9087008

