2023-12-06
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase and we are looking for new amazing talents to join our Marketing & Communications team.
Position Green is a leading pure play sustainability partner with a mission to revolutionise how businesses integrate sustainability. Through our SaaS platform for data management, strategic advisory and e-learning services, Position Green's offering makes sustainability actionable and measurable, supporting businesses to fast-track their sustainability transformation whilst also strengthening their competitiveness and long-term survival. We come from the Nordics but we operate across the globe in supporting our customers to navigate and succeed in corporate sustainability.
We are excited to offer the opportunity to be part of our journey in the role of Designer, working in a discipline with a crucial impact on Position Green's business growth.
About the role
In the role of Designer you will play a key role in activating our value proposition in our visual content and expression. You will contribute to the entire content production process; conception, content creation, publication, follow-up and optimization. You will be responsible for executing projects and activities, covering:
Creation and iteration of visual assets for advertisement, branding and other promotional activity - both digital and print
Develop creative concepts and ideate together with the team
Continue to develop our visual expression and improve our brand
Execution in line with the overarching content strategy
Optimise and follow-up according to content plan
Contribute to the development of our visual brand
Establish and maintain brand consistency
You will be part of the Marketing & Communications team, reporting to the Creative Lead and working closely with the other members of our studio team consisting of a Video Creator, Content Marketing Specialist and a Copywriter. The team consists of specialists within digital and content marketing, opening up for great opportunities to learn from each others' skills. Our team will continue to grow in the near future with additional roles.
Are you the one we're looking for?
We believe that you are an optimist with a good sense of humour and a natural curiosity for understanding the world around you. You are results oriented, take initiative and strive to continuously develop your way of working and expand your skill-set. With a positive and adaptable attitude, you are capable of working independently whilst succeeding as part of a high-performance team.
You feel energised when working hands-on to solve a task or challenge and have the ability to move seamlessly from strategy and execution. You look forward to working in a team with a crucial impact on business growth whilst contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition.
To succeed in this role we believe that you have a proven track record within the above content marketing areas and relevant practical experience from working in a B2B or SaaS company. We believe that you are:
Proficient in the Adobe Suite with production of visual content, including animations (InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator)
Experienced in working with 3D animations and motion
Used to work according to a content plan
Experienced in creating visual content tailored for LinkedIn or similar platforms within business social media
Well versed in the workings of developing a visual expression and assure its implementation on a daily basis, with support and alignment with both MarCom team members and senior stakeholders in the organisation.
It is a merit if you have previously worked with Premiere Pro, FinalCut or similar
You have relevant education in graphic design with a few years relevant work experience.
Position Green is a Scandinavian company that operates globally, requiring English proficiency and any of the Scandinavian languages (Swedish, Norwegian or Danish), both written and spoken.
What we offer you
As our new colleague here at Position Green you get to be an important part of a fast-paced and fun scale up environment. We offer you a great opportunity to grow as a person as well as in your career. You get to work in a company where you can have great impact and drive sustainable transformation in business and organizations.
You'll get fair compensation and benefits, including:
Competitive compensation.
Wellness allowance of 5 000 SEK/year
25 vacation days
Monthly day off" - in addition to annual vacation days
What's next?
We greatly appreciate it if you could please share your portfolio as part of your application. We will keep our eyes out for engaging content.
