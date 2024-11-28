Design System Engineer (Frontend Developer)
2024-11-28
At Ubiquiti Inc., we create technology platforms for Businesses, Smart Homes, and Internet Service Providers, driven by our goal to connect everyone, everywhere. To date, Ubiquiti has shipped over 100 million devices worldwide, from ISP networking products to next generation of IT solutions. Our growth is made possible by the dedicated team of hundreds behind the scenes. From software developers and product managers to designers and strategists, Team UI is driven to achieve our common goal: Rethinking IT. At Ubiquiti, you'll heighten your potential and broaden your horizons - all while shaping the future of connectivity.
Join forces with us on our mission to build a better IT industry. We are currently looking for a highly skilled Design System Engineer (Front-End Developer) to our team in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please be aware that a valid work permit is a mandatory requirement to be considered for the role.
Product and team:
Join our team of developers and designers responsible for our design system, playing a crucial role in enabling our product teams to iterate quickly and maintain visual consistency across all products. You will be responsible for creating a consistent and reliable UX and UI, and collaborate with talented individuals to deliver outstanding products that meet the needs of our users.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with team members to define and implement shared components that fit into the existing ecosystem, are accessible, performant, and easy to use.
Provide documentation, support, and address bug reports as well as needs for product teams to facilitate the adoption of new components and changes. Monitor the usage of components across product teams.
Ensure clean API design, code readability, performance optimisation, refactoring, and maintenance.
Utilise tools such as Storybook, Chromatic, Jest, GitHub, SASS and design tokens to increase productivity.
Ensure visual and functional consistency across the Design System ecosystem and its consumers
Requirements:
3+ years of experience working as a Design System Engineer or similar role.
Strong knowledge of React, TypeScript, Storybook and CSS.
Experience using and building design systems.
Passion for great user experience.
Very good communication skills.
Highly proficient in English (written and spoken)
Nice to have:
A strong eye for design combined with an understanding of technical constraints.
Ability to work on internal tools using scripting, GitHub actions, Figma API, code analytics, etc.
An interest in staying up-to-date with the latest technology and trends.
Benefits:
International work environment
Competitive compensation package
Wellness allowance, occupational pension, medical insurance, life insurance, work-injury insurance
Five weeks of holiday per year
Flexible work hours
Modern office space located in Epicenter(Hötorget)
Access to all the latest Ubiquiti products and prototypes for home use and tests
Lunch benefits three times per week Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ubiquiti Sweden AB
(org.nr 559225-6860)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9034894