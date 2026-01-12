Design Engineer Within Mechatronics
Do you have a background in mechatronics and a passion for developing innovative power systems? Our client is now looking for a driven and detail-oriented Design Engineer to join their R&D Power Systems division.
Working as a Design Engineer
We are now looking for a skilled Design Engineer within mechatronics with a strong focus on project deliveries as well as cross-functional team and supplier interaction. You are going to work in a highly motivated team at the Handheld R&D Power Systems division. Power Systems is responsible for the development of the powertrain in both Battery and Petrol products. We develop next generation handheld products for forest industry and urban environments.
You will have a key role in the development of our future products. To thrive in this role, you are initiative, curious, driven and have a great interest in technical details. You should enjoy working alone as well as in a team. You have high ability to communicate and can easily make decisions.
Key Responsibilities
3D and 2D design of Electromechanical Components
Electromechanical concept design and support feasibility studies
New development as well as improvements on existing products.
Support "Squad" and Team deliveries, internal and external relations.
Desired Qualifications
Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
2+ years of experience in Mechanical Design.
Knowledge in the design of light metal, machining and molding tools.
Experience in embedded systems and mechatronics.
Experience in development of high-volume products.
Knowledge within Electromechanical components; Wiring and PCB.
Strong communication and presentation skills - both verbal and written.
Fluent in English.
Meriteriuos if you have:
Experience with Design tools such as Catia, Office, Matlab
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at our client in Huskvarna.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the client.
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Kristofer Hedlund at Kristofer.Hedlund@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Så ansöker du
