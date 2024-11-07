Design Engineer | Comfort Platform - Range Area Seating
We are looking for a Design Engineer for the Comfort Platform team!
In this team, we develop and define standard solutions across RA Seating and RA Beds & Mattresses. We work with materials, components and complete solutions for cushions and other soft parts, as well as frames and hard parts.
As a Design Engineer, you will work with the latest technologies and materials, develop smart innovative solutions together with great people in and outside the Platform team. This is something for you if you are ready to move IKEA range in a broader context. You will be developing new architectures and solutions within comfort area and are part of setting the future roadmap for IKEA. As the Design Engineer in the team, you are involved in developing and documenting the solutions. You will be joining a great team, always pushing boundaries with finding new ways and methods, simulation tools and strong verification approach. Delivery, leadership and working with people have a large focus in this role.
And of course - it is a lot of fun!
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have development experience and knowledge in furniture, as well as good knowledge from production and material point of view. Most likely you have worked in a business area or working close with suppliers in category/sourcing area. You have knowledge and interest in this kind of products and what is important for the customers.
As a Design Engineer you probably have:
Experience in a product development for furniture
University Degree in Engineering or similar
Good knowledge of Production and material (Specifically wood, metal, plastic)
Passion to solve IKEAs big problems and think outside the BOX.
We believe you are curious and have the courage to explore new solutions and navigate in the unknown. You are truly motivated in finding and creating the best technical solutions for our customers, at the right quality and price point, keeping in mind the design and sustainability objectives. IKEA of Sweden is a global work environment, therefore we expect you to be fluent in written and spoken English.
Additional information
IKEA offers an exciting and empowering working environment in a global marketplace. And as the world's leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us. At IKEA we believe that when you as an individual grow - IKEA grows.
Does this sound like you? Great!
Send us your application in English no later than 21 November 2024. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you would be a good fit for this role.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact the hiring manager Sebastian Svensson, or the recruiter Bence Denes.
