Design Engineer - Automotive
2022-12-23
Company Description
AFRY is an international engineering, design and advisory company. We support our clients to progress in sustainability and digitalization. We are 17,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy, operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for future generations.
Making Future
Job Description
Within AFRY, we develop and deliver solutions for vehicles, systems, functions and attributes to customers in the automotive industry. We operate all over the world; mainly in Sweden, China, Brazil, US and UK.
We are now looking for more Brave, Devoted,Teamplayers to work within Automotive Product Development. You will work with the construction of the driveline and chassis. Typical tasks may be to develop new components in transmission, engine or chassis. You will be part of a bunch of wonderful colleagues with great technical interest and together we are at the center of the new development of high-tech products. We work in project form, which means that you will have many different contact areas within our customers' operations, both internally and externally. Developing an optimal product, both for the customers and the end user, is our common goal!
As a consultant at AFRY, you get a variety of work. You can either work at one of our local clients, or be in our office and work in our exciting projects together with other AFRY colleagues.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have at least 5 years of relevant experience from driveline or chassis in the automotive industry.
We see that you have very good knowledge from any of the areas; cast components, wheel suspension, steering, electromobility, transmission. As a person, you are and interested in technology! You enjoy taking great personal responsibility and do not mind working independently. You're also used to working in projects and you have a good communication ability. We also see that you are a fluent speaker in Swedish and English.
Interested in hearing more? Submit an application today! We review applications on an ongoing basis.
Additional Information
We support your career development and professional growth. We offer a position in a stable company where new idea creation is encouraged, and innovations are taken forward. Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom - freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
We at AFRY want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability.
Read more about AFRY and what our employees tell about their work https://afry.com/en/join-us/get-know-us
Contact:
Madeleine Engström (Recruitment partner)
email: madeleine.engstrom@afry.com
Mobile: +46761347645
Last day to apply, January 31
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
