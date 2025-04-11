Design Engineer - Additive Manufacturing
2025-04-11
A Snapshot of Your Day
Step into a role where your designs shape the future of sustainable energy. As a Design Engineer in Additive Manufacturing at Siemens Energy, you'll collaborate with cross-functional teams to build innovative, environmentally friendly solutions for gas turbines. Your day will involve using advanced CAD tools to design and optimize 3D models, running simulations to meet performance and environmental goals, and leading prototyping efforts to bring your ideas to life. By staying at the forefront of additive manufacturing (AM) technology, you'll play a key role in driving decarbonization and energy efficiency. Every day, you'll contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Collaborate with engineering teams to integrate AM designs that enhance turbine efficiency and support decarbonization.
* Use advanced CAD software (e.g., Siemens NX) to design and optimize 3D models for turbine components.
* Conduct simulations and analyses to ensure designs meet environmental and performance targets.
* Lead prototyping efforts and work closely with production teams to implement innovative designs.
* Stay ahead of industry trends by continuously learning and applying the latest AM technologies and sustainability practices.
What You Bring
* A degree or equivalent experience in Mechanical Engineering or a related technical field, with a specialization in additive manufacturing and product development.
* Shown experience in design engineering for large gas turbines, with a portfolio showcasing sustainable design contributions.
* Proficiency in CAD software (preferably Siemens NX), FEA tools, and a strong understanding of AM processes and materials. Experience in CFD is a plus.
* Strong communication skills and advanced English proficiency; German skills are a bonus.
* Embracing collaboration, intercultural capabilities, and a passion for innovation and teamwork.
About the Team
You'll join a forward-thinking team at Siemens Energy, dedicated to revolutionizing the energy industry through sustainable design and additive manufacturing. Together, we focus on creating high-performing, environmentally friendly solutions for large gas turbines. Our team thrives on collaboration, innovation, and a shared commitment to decarbonization and energy transformation.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With +100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one-sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Rewards/Benefits
* Attractive remuneration package, including an employer-financed company pension scheme.
* Opportunity to become a Siemens Energy shareholder.
* Flexible and remote working options, with inspiring office spaces for collaboration and creativity.
* Access to professional and personal development programs, including self-determined learning opportunities.
* Family-friendly policies, such as flexible working models, childcare options, trial part-time work, and sabbaticals.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 272842 not later than 2025-05-15.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Gvozdar Tellefsen on narcissa.tellefsen@siemens-energy.com
