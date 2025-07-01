Design Engineer - Active with Bike
Thule Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Gnosjö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Gnosjö
2025-07-01
, Gislaved
, Tranemo
, Vaggeryd
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB i Gnosjö
, Värnamo
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Bring your life
Want to join a team developing world-leading products that make it easy to bring along the things you care for - easily, securely, and in style - when living an active life? Are you a team player who thrives in a sustainability-driven environment and is specifically passionate about bike products.
Then this might be the right company and position for you!
Come and join our Global Product Development Department with over 250 engineers, the majority of whom work in our Global R&D Center in Hillerstorp, Sweden. Our cross-functional team consists of highly skilled and motivated members with a well-balanced variety of experiences. In our Global R&D Center in Hillerstorp, we've expanded with new offices, landscapes, team rooms, and creative areas, as well as great prototype spaces, including cut & sew and electronics labs.
What you'll do at Thule
In the role of Design Engineer, you will be part of our Active with Bike team, responsible for creating and developing technical solutions from concepts to final products. You will ensure a structured approach throughout the process, following project and development routines. A key part of your success will come from your passion for bike related products, as it will help guide the design and development of products that resonate with our customers' needs and active lifestyles.
Your work will involve designing in CAD, producing high-quality technical specifications, and collaborating closely with teams to bring ideas to life. You will take an active role in ordering and evaluating prototypes, analyzing test results, and validating the strength of designs through simulations.
In addition, you will document technical aspects, manage design risks, and contribute to best practices. Leading and supporting design reviews will be an essential part of your role, ensuring that our products meet the highest standards of innovation, quality, safety, and sustainability. Your passion for bikes and dog products will be crucial in inspiring and refining designs that truly embody an active lifestyle.
What you bring
To be successful in the role, we believe that you have an academic degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar, and some years documented experience within mechanical design engineering..
You have experience working with different materials and understand how to optimize them for functionality, strength, and safety. In addition, you are fluent in English, with knowledge of Swedish being seen as an advantage.
As the role involves practical elements, we assume that you thrive in hands-on product development environments. You are self-driven, structured, and have a good ability to prioritize various projects and tasks. You should have an interest for bike products, as understanding and relating to these products is essential to developing solutions that truly inspire an active lifestyle.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team but also cross functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "Apply for position" on our Thule Career Site. The application deadline is August 13, 2025.
Due to summer-break, we will begin reviewing applications only after the application period has closed. No screening or interviews will be conducted before that. All candidates will receive updates after the deadline. Kindly note that we do not accept applications via email.
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact our Talent Acquisition Partner, Oscar Persson, at oscar.persson@thule.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your Life- and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
Thule Group has about 2,800 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2024, sales amounted to SEK 9.5 billion.http://www.thulegroup.com. Ersättning
Set Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/96". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970) Arbetsplats
Sets - Thule Sweden Ab, Hillerstorp Jobbnummer
9411022