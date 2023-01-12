Design Architect
2023-01-12
Give yourself an outstanding opportunity to develop and form career in a dynamic and international environment. We are now looking for a Design Architect to join us at G+D Mobile Security for a permanent position based in Stockholm.
Your future tasks
In your role at G+D you will work closely with colleagues and other departments in creating blueprint, solution architecture, shared services and components for the end-to-end architecture and service design.
The Design Architect holds a technical position in charge of the service design aimed at helping reduce costs for development and operations, and to ensure automation and time efficiency in customer delivery. You will drive innovation and secure the global view in terms of service design and service transition for existing and new services and solutions from a design architecture perspective. Moreover, you will also:
• Global end-to-end architecture, including components, common services, deployment
• Establish a global architecture blueprint to serve G+D solution and service roll-out in the most efficient way including automated deployment
• Guiding devops teams to introduce new ways of working and tooling
• Breakdown roadmap to product backlog and end-to-end solution architecture, into common services, use case specific, reusable components
Who are you?
• Minimum of 5 years of Service Software solutions within the B2B segment
• Experience of Solution Architecture and Solution Scoping
• Experience of writing customer proposals and reports and be proficient in technical dealings with customers on the phone and in meeting.
• Experience of working across different cultures an international telecommunications or IT products & services environment.
• Understanding of ITIL processes and Service Management
Technologies
The Design Architect has advanced technical skills in the service design and architecture areas, service knowledge, IT and solution architecture, as well as a good understanding of the ITIL and overall development processes.
• Deep understanding of complex software, cloud solutions and automation
• Solid understanding and proven track record in design of cloud, IT infrastructures, architectures and solutions.
• Excellent and in depth IT-skills with specialization in Cloud, IT networks and IT-security, but also able to cover operating systems, web application servers and databases.
Are you curious about an international technology group and traditional family-owned company, with over 11,000 employees in 32 countries? Apply to G+D today by sending your application with subject: Design Architect to career.gdsems@gi-de.com
About us
G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient group. G+D Mobile Security has a workforce of 5,300 employees and generated sales of MEUR 877 in the 2019 fiscal year. More than 40 sales and partner offices as well as 20+ certified production and personalization sites and data centers ensure customer proximity worldwide.
G+D Mobile Security manages and secures billions of digital identities throughout their entire life cycle. Our products and solutions are used by commercial banks, mobile network operators, car and mobile device manufacturers, business enterprises, transit authorities and health insurances and their customers every day to secure payment, communication and device-to-device interaction. G+D Mobile Security is a technology leader in its markets and holds a strong competitive position. For more information, please visit: https://www.gi-de.com/de/de/mobile-security. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-25
