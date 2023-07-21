Design and Product Development Engineer
General
Comminution Reimagined Sweden AB (CRS) develops a revolutionary and energy-saving grinding technology for the mining industry. We work with internationally leading mining companies and together we want to contribute to the green transition.
As a part of the CRS Gothenburg team, you will work in a small, but very dynamic start-up environment. The role requires the ability to work both independently and to fit into, and contribute to, the team. The role requires a good ability to work independently as well as good cooperation and communication skills.
Our projects involve multiple contributors and partners from around the globe, which means daily use of video conferencing and requires good English verbal and written communications. The role is based in Gothenburg will require varying amounts of travel to our test facilities and other mining sights. During our ongoing pilot program (started in 2022), this will be mostly to Northern Sweden, but may later extend outside of Sweden as we grow.
Job description
The Design and Product Development Engineer will be part of a growing mechanical design team tasked with making improvements on the initial test equipment and contributing to the design of the first full scale machine. This will include:
Evaluating specific functions and mechanisms and improving the designs.
Designing and testing prototypes for machine components and/or identifying and testing 'off the shelf' solutions.
Drafting of concepts (using CAD tools) and performing engineering analyses (e.g. FEA) on new designs and components.
Assisting with certification of the new machines and ensuring that designs meet all relevant technical and safety standards.
Liaising with our project partners and potential early customers to develop the supply chain and adapt the machine design to site layouts and requirements.
There will be scope for the role to expand beyond mechanical design into team management, sales engineering and/or product support (to give just a few examples).
Prerequisite skills and experience
The ideal candidate will be a recent graduate or post-graduate in a relevant mechanical engineering discipline (e.g. design or product development). Prior work experience is preferred but not essential. At this stage CRS is only able to consider applications from EU citizens or candidates with a work permit enabling employment in Sweden.
General skills and aptitude
CRS faces many exciting challenges, and we therefore want to ensure that our team consists of the right individuals. The ideal candidate will possess the following attributes:
Aptitude for, and interest in 'hands on' work, with a good attention to detail and accuracy.
Self-motivated and accustomed to working to deadlines.
Flexible approach to working hours.
Comfortable working in typical 'start-up' environment
Be fluent in spoken and written English, and ideally be at least conversant in Swedish (the team of global collaborators uses English as their common language, but the site team is Swedish).
Be a part of building a new company involves:
Be flexible and adaptable - 'help wherever is needed' ethos.
Thrive in informal, flat, team-based structure rather than need formal reporting structures.
Expect and cope with regular problem and scope shifts as the development progresses.
Work in a diverse, small team spread across the globe, with a diverse but complementary mix of problem-solving styles and approaches.
Be ready for new challenges and the personal growth that comes with overcoming the impossible!
The successful applicant will be expected to assist the team and take on broader responsibilities in the growing business. These include role modelling good housekeeping and safety practices, managing procurement and suppliers, and contributing to the broader company technical and business programme.
Remuneration
As a part of the CRS team, you be a part of the transition towards a greener mining industry. A competitive package is offered commensurate with experience and qualifications. There will be significant opportunities to grow with the company as the product is commercialized and the company builds a global product development and product support organization.
Applications should be addressed to eighter:
Magnus Evertsson (magnus.evertsson@chalmers.se
Ph: +46 709 21 87 08)
Clive Wynne (Clive@comminution.biz
