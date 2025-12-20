Deputy Project Engineering Manager - Intune and Endpoint
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Deputy Project Engineering Manager - Intune and Endpoint on behalf of our client.PURPOSE OF THE JOB
Support the System PrEM in managing end-to-end engineering activities for complex projects, ensuring compliance with contractual requirements, integration of subsystems, and successful system acceptance by the customer. Act as a key contributor to engineering strategy, coordination, and delivery.
Lead the work with reporting KPIs, monitoring engineering work versus forecast and budget.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Key accountabilities
Performance Monitoring & Reporting
Take overall responsibility for the work of developing, tracking and reporting project KPIs related to engineering scope.
Monitor spent hours vs forecast and budget, analyze variances, and propose corrective actions.
Prepare regular progress reports
Assist in Requirements Management
Assist in managing technical contractual scope and customer interface.
Help identify technical risks and propose mitigation actions.
Support Technical Scope Management
Assist in managing technical contractual scope
Help identify technical risks and propose mitigation actions
System Deployment & Integration
Contribute to defining and implementing the Engineering Strategy and System Engineering Management Plan (SyEMP).
Support activities related to system architecture, design, internal/external interfaces, and V&V.
Configuration & Change Management
Assist in maintaining system configuration records (As-designed, As-delivered, As-installed, As-built).
Participate in Change Control Board (CCB) activities.
Team Coordination
Support the System PrEM in coordinating engineering teams and managing interfaces.
Monitor task progress and ensure adherence to processes.
Customer Documentation & Acceptance
Help prepare technical documentation for industrialization, sourcing, installation, and commissioning.
Support activities leading to provisional and final acceptance.
MAIN REQUIRED COMPETENCES
Educational Requirements
Mandatory:Bachelor's Degree of Science in Engineering, Computer Science or scientific subjects
Desirable:
Master degree of science
Business Administration degree and/or
Project Management
Experience
Mandatory:
Engineering background with exposure to system design and integration.
Familiarity with project lifecycle from design to commissioning.
Experience in signaling system design and integration
Experience in KPI reporting and cost control.
Cost and planning control experience in engineering scope
Desirable:
Product knowledge
Interlocking Generic Application
RBC
CTC/TMS
Object Controller System
rack CircuitsSystem Integration experience
Competencies & Skills
Planning and Organization (ability to define objectives, plans, and manage resources)
Communication skills
Interpersonal skills (teamwork, leadership, flexibility and adaptability)
Ability to prioritize tasks
Analytical and critical thinking including risks analysis and management
Problem-solving ability
Other Information :
Start Date : 2026-01-02
End Date : 2026-06-30
Application Deadline : 2025-12-30
Work Model : HybridPlease apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
