Deputy Manager Laboratory | Skellefteå
2024-05-30
Consultant at Lernia:
As a consultant with us, you'll have a consultant manager available to you, responsible for your assignment, ensuring your well-being, and supporting your professional development. Additionally, you'll have an on-site supervisor from the client who will assist you in your daily work.
An employment as a consultant is based on the same laws and regulations as the rest of the job market. We have collective agreements, encompassing insurance, occupational pensions, and labor relations. The difference lies in being employed by Lernia while working as a mobile consultant at one of our clients. As a consultant, you naturally receive health and wellness benefits.
Our current consultants describe the job as follows:
• Good colleagues and cohesion
• Varied tasks
• Always active, there's always something to do
• Sense of community
• Effective team leadership
• Good opportunities for development and the chance to build a career even if you are young and lack a specific education.
• Creative work
• Lovely colleagues
Accommodation
Do you not live in Skellefteå and wish to move here but are unsure how to proceed? Visit Inflyttarservice -Contact us - Skellefteå municipality (skelleftea.se) for more information about what help you can get.
Work tasks
• Coordination between shift teams and shift managers
• Tracking KPIs and reporting
• Supporting improvement activities
• Following up on and dealing with laboratory consumables
• Track and follow up on sample priorities
• Onboarding program for new employees and other laboratory related activities
Experience Level
Has completed several similar assignments/projects. Can work independently and, to some extent, lead a smaller group and develop within the field.
Additional Experience Description
• Hands-on chemical or mechanical laboratory work experience
• Excellent English written and oral skills
• Proactive and takes initiative
• Highly organized and results driven
• Used to work in a multicultural environment
For questions and inquiries regarding the position, please contact us at: Bemanning.skelleftea@lernia.se
Lernia is the way forward
Lernia is the way forward

Lernia is one of Sweden's largest companies in staffing, vocational training and matching of job seekers. We help people with education and jobs and companies with competence solutions. We have developed individuals' skills according to the needs of the labor market for over 100 years and staffed Swedish industry for 20 years. In 2020, our turnover was SEK 2 billion, we have about 6,000 employees and are located throughout the country. Our goal is at least 10,000 jobs every year. Read more about our work to develop solutions that lead to jobs and a successful business community at https://www.lernia.se.
