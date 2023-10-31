Deputy Manager Laboratory
2023-10-31
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Deputy Manager for our end client's laboratory to join our dynamic team. This position offers an opportunity to be a part of an innovative environment for one of Sweden's leading battery manufacturers.
The Deputy Manager Laboratory will play a crucial role in the coordination between shift teams and shift managers, tracking KPIs, supporting improvement activities, and more. The position requires a hands-on approach, excellent organizational skills, and the ability to work effectively in a multicultural environment.
Key Responsibilities
• Coordinate effectively between shift teams and shift managers for optimized laboratory operations.
• Monitor and report on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to ensure targets are met.
• Support and implement process improvement initiatives within the laboratory.
• Oversee the management and replenishment of laboratory consumables.
• Track and prioritize sample testing and other laboratory-related activities.
• Develop and implement an onboarding program for new employees.
Qualifications
• Hands-on experience in a chemical or mechanical laboratory setting.
• Excellent English written and oral communication skills.
• Proactive, takes initiative, and highly organized.
• Results-driven with a focus on achieving objectives.
• Experience working in a multicultural environment is required. Ersättning
