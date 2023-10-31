Deputy Manager Laboratory

Eccoci AB / Laborantjobb / Skellefteå
2023-10-31


We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Deputy Manager for our end client's laboratory to join our dynamic team. This position offers an opportunity to be a part of an innovative environment for one of Sweden's leading battery manufacturers.

The Deputy Manager Laboratory will play a crucial role in the coordination between shift teams and shift managers, tracking KPIs, supporting improvement activities, and more. The position requires a hands-on approach, excellent organizational skills, and the ability to work effectively in a multicultural environment.

Key Responsibilities

• Coordinate effectively between shift teams and shift managers for optimized laboratory operations.

• Monitor and report on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to ensure targets are met.

• Support and implement process improvement initiatives within the laboratory.

• Oversee the management and replenishment of laboratory consumables.

• Track and prioritize sample testing and other laboratory-related activities.

• Develop and implement an onboarding program for new employees.

Qualifications

• Hands-on experience in a chemical or mechanical laboratory setting.

• Excellent English written and oral communication skills.

• Proactive, takes initiative, and highly organized.

• Results-driven with a focus on achieving objectives.

• Experience working in a multicultural environment is required.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Eccoci AB (org.nr 556948-1350), https://eccoci.se

Arbetsplats
Eccoci

Kontakt
Christian Schanner
christian.schanner@eccoci.se
+46760053941

Jobbnummer
8230073

