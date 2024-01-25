Department Project Management - Battery Structural HW
2024-01-25
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
You will be part of a team at Battery Structural HW where we develop in-house build-to-print systems and components for our BEV batteries. We cover concept development until maintenance in production.
What you'll do
You will lead a cross-functional team to ensure Department deliverables and releases and will be the main interface to stakeholders with regards to delivery status:
* Responsible to create and maintain an execution/release plans.
* Responsible for the status reporting of the program
* Support in financial decision-making in the Department
* Help manage and reduce risks and dependencies.
* Work with Department management, architects, Technology Manager, and other stakeholders to help ensure strategy and execution alignment.
About you
This position is for you who like to motivate people by inclusion and trust!
You involve people in the planning and structure for best end results. The strength comes from everyone's contribution! You lead through people, listen and coach and are truly motivated by creating new solutions together with everyone involved.
* B.Sc., M.Sc., or equivalent technical experience
* Experienced in Product Development and our product development process.
* Leadership qualities and experiences
* Experience from HV battery systems
Like to know more?
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact hiring manager at stefan.dahlstrom@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
You are welcome with your application including Cover letter and your resume before February the 8th .2024
