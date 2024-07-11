Department Program Manager - Safety & Durability Labs
2024-07-11
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Safety has always been one of Volvo Cars strongest core values. At Safety and Durability Lab, we perform tests in all phases on component, system, and vehicle level, to support our vision when it comes to safety. We support R&D with development-, correlation-, verification- and certification tests.
What you will do
As a Department Program Manager (DPM), you will be responsible for deliverables from the Safety Lab. This entails owning the backlog and the prioritization, utilization rate and delivery performance. It also includes to balance and develop the lab capability and capacity with the Engineering Manager, as well as to be responsible for the interface with stakeholders and other involved areas. You will be the driver of the long-term execution plan and support the teams when needed in short-term priorities and discussions with stakeholders.
Together with the teams within Safety Lab and your colleagues in the management team, you will develop and implement future strategies and investments needs for the labs. You will also continue to develop prerequisites for effective collaboration with Stakeholders as ARTs, attributes, and other areas, both internal and external Volvo Cars.
You will be part of the management team in the Safety and Durability Lab. We want to offer you the possibility to grow as a leader and there is a great foundation of leadership experience to rest against in the management team.
You will collaborate closely with the Engineering Managers for Safety Lab & Technical Development to continue to grow an open, fun and trusting environment where we develop the teams to meet a fast-changing future.
About you
We believe you have a Master's degree in science or equivalent work experience. Experience from working in product development is meritorious for this position. Preferable, you have worked with Crash Safety and has good knowledge in testing rigs in this field.
You have a big interest in cars and technology. To be successful in balancing stakeholders needs to performed rig tests, good knowledge in testing rigs is vital. You are fluent in English and Swedish - both written and spoken. You have leadership experience as perhaps Engineering Manager, Product Owner, or Senior Engineer. You like to communicate and connect business sense with technology.
On a personal level, you have a genuine interest in both technology and leadership, and you don't hesitate to challenge status quo. You are engaging and motivated with a genuine initiative and the ability to make things happen. You are an accessible leader who wants to support the Engineering Managers in the development of the technology capabilities and the teams, to assure we develop the right competence in line with long term technical strategies.
Like to know more?
For questions regarding the position please contact Hiring Manager Mattias Hedendahl at Mattias.hedendahl@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
