Department Administrator at Department of Finance

The Education Office (EdO) is one of the Professional Services units at SSE. We are currently about 50 staff members working in EdO. We function as a hub in the SSE journey. We provide and develop professional academic support for all stakeholders and students (BSc, MSc, PhD) during their SSE journey. It includes assessment, program management, scholarships, international collaborations, and quality measurements, academic support, central course and exam coordination, degrees, and certificates.
About the position
This diverse role within the Department of Finance offers a unique opportunity to be involved in various aspects of our organization.
You will play a crucial part in ensuring that our administrative processes run smoothly and efficiently. This position emphasizes the importance of top-quality administration behind the scenes in a highly dynamic academic environment. If you are interested in a flexible role where you get to interact with different parts of the organization, this could be the perfect opportunity for you. You will gain experience and knowledge from an international work environment filled with talented, innovative, and ambitious people.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
The role of the Department Administrator is broad and flexible, involving both administrative and hands-on tasks. This is an excellent opportunity to develop your administrative skills and work within different parts of a dynamic organization.
Main responsibilities:
- Administering courses (scheduling, planning exams, reporting grades, updating the course web),
- Program administrator for PhD Finance,
- Being the contact person for students,
- Providing support and information to faculty,
- Arranging meetings, seminars, and other events,
- Supporting department heads and staff with various administrative issues,
- Maintaining the department's databases and filing systems,
- Communicating with internal and external stakeholders.
Your profile
You are likely described as a service-minded organizer with strong collaborative and communication skills. You enjoy working in a high-paced environment, both independently and with others, and you can easily adapt to changing circumstances. You are proactive, have strong problem-solving skills, and an eye for details. You are technically competent and interested in the digital development.
Requirements:
- Experience in an administrative role, preferably within higher education,
- Oral and written fluency in English,
- Good computer skills, particularly with office programs.
Meritorious:
- Experience or interest in an academic environment,
- Oral and written fluency in Swedish.
Other
This is a substitute employment of full-time for approximately one year. The position located in Stockholm. We encourage you to apply promptly as we are actively reviewing applications on an ongoing basis.
Please be aware that we conduct background checks on final candidates for this position.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
